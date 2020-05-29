SEAG champion karateka Jamie Lim airs concerns on GCQ shift

MANILA, Philippines — SEA Games gold medalist and UP Summe Cum Laude Jamie Lim voiced out her thoughts on shifting to a general community quarantine (GCQ) amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram account on Thursday, the daughter of basketball legend Samboy Lim aired her opinion on the matter.

"The number of covid cases are increasing everyday and we have yet to see an improvement or a flattening of the curve," Lim wrote.

"It's scary to think how the situation could get much worse now that we are becoming more lenient as we are nearing a GCQ," she added.

The Department of Health logged the country's biggest leap in cases on Thursday, with 539 new confirmed cases.

The national total is now at 15,588. Mass testing has not yet been conducted, and the UP graduate also sees this as a concern.

"On top of that, the county hasn't executed the proper steps of mass testing to get a clearer idea of our country's actual situation," she said.

"Still hoping that our officials see its value," she added.

Lim has already done her part in helping out during the crisis.

The karateka along with Wushu darling Agatha Wong initiated a fundraiser last April where they managed to provide supplies for hospitals in Quezon City.

The pair also donated reading and entertainment materials to help COVID-19 patients maintain a sound mind during their treatment.