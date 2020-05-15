UAAP
Kiefer Ravena, Kobe Paras banner Bo Perasol's All-Ateneo, UP Five
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 15, 2020 - 1:21pm

MANILA, Philippines — During a webinar by Filoil Flying V Sports and BlackWater Elite last Wednesday, May 13, Bo Perasol named – under pressure, we must add – his best five players during his three years coaching the Ateneo Blue Eagles and his four years thus far over at his alma mater of the University of the Philippines Fighting Maroons.

Perasol, who guided Ateneo to two Final Four finishes in the UAAP and UP to finals and semifinals berths, had expected choices and one not so expected.

He selected Kiefer Ravena, who won two UAAP Most Valuable Player Awards under Perasol; Chris Newsome, who is currently a star with the Meralco Bolts; Paul Desiderio, who is now with the BlackWater Elite; Kobe Paras, who is still with UP; and former Fighting Maroons big man, Andrew Harris. 

“For character,” emphasized Perasol, who amassed a record of 27-15 with Ateneo and has an even 28-28 slate with UP.

The veteran coach also named his best five from his days coaching Air21 and Powerade in the PBA. 

“I will go with JV Casio, Marcio Lassiter, Gary David, Sean Anthony and Ranidel de Ocampo,” named Perasol. Of the five the first four suited up for Powerade while De Ocampo was his player with Air21.

During his Metropolitan Basketball Association days where he called the shots for the Surigao Miners and the Laguna Lakers, Perasol named Chris Clay, Genesis “Dongking” Sasuman, Billy Reyes, Biboy Simon and Jeffrey Flowers to his All-MBA five.

His UP assistant, Ricky Dandan, who has coached in both Ateneo and UP as well under Joe Lipa and Perasol, named to his Ateneo squad LA Tenorio, Kiefer Ravena, Chris Newsome, Rich Alvarez and Enrico Villanueva. For UP, Dandan went with Jun Manzo, Desiderio, Juan Gomez de Liaño, Paras and Bright Akhuetie.

Dandan, who has also called the shots for Columbian Dyip while working with Air21 and Powerade, chose Roshown McCarthy, Gary David, Marcio Lassiter, Mark Pingris and De Ocampo as his all-PBA five.

For the Manila Metrostars which he also coached, Dandan selected Alex Compton, Rommel Adducul, Chito Victolero, Nestor Echano and Freche Ang as his best five. 

Recommended
