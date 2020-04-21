Scot Burrell's PBA stint remembered as 'The Last Dance' grips Filipino hoop fans

MANILA, Philippines – For Filipino cage fans, just the first episode of the much-awaited “The Last Dance” documentary series touched off vivid recollections not just on the GOAT but also on a member of the 1998 NBA champion team who brought his stuff over in the local pro league in 2003.

Willie Miller, Rico Villanueva and the rest of the Red Bull Barakos then could be having that good old feeling again — high with pride and pleasure playing with a man who raised a championship banner with Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman to complete a second three-peat for the Chicago Bulls.

Scott Burrell was seen in the flesh in the PBA when at age 32, the eight-year NBA veteran suited up with the Barakos in the 2003 PBA Reinforced Conference.

“We had fond memories of him,” said coach Yeng Guiao, recalling Red Bull’s good run with Burrell, which sadly was cut short by an injury to the prized import.

“My friends in the NBA back then told me he might be available. It was a good time to try to recruit him; I took a chance and we’re lucky we got him,” said veteran TV analyst Andy Jao, who was then consultant and assistant team manager of Red Bull.

“I guess he was coming from an injury and not sure if he had anything left from his gas tank. And he might want to see the Philippines,” added Jao.

Coming in to replace Ramel Lloyd, Burrell sparked a stirring run to make Red Bull the playoffs top seed. Sadly, Burrell slowed down in the playoffs and the whole team suffered.

“We had a good run with him, and he was leading the way. But his game dipped obviously because of an old injury. He didn’t want to admit it. He’s insisting he could play, pero kitang-kita ang sitwasyon,” said Guiao.

Burrell’s PBA stint got an abrupt end in an 81-95 loss to the Talk n Text Phone Pals in a quarterfinals Game Three decider. And somehow, the brief Burrell spectacle was overshadowed by the tragedy caused by Jimwell Torion’s clothesline tackle on Jimmy Alapag.

Even then, Burrell left memories treasured by the Barakos.

“It was intimidating because he played with Jordan with the Chicago Bulls, and he’s not a bench player. Baka kasi primadona, baka may attitude problem. But he was not like that. He’s very professional with natural leadership qualities,” said Guiao.

“He was a nice guy; one of the friendliest (imports) I’ve ever seen. Hindi siya naghahanap ng puntos, iniintindi niya ang teammates niya. Maayos pumasa. He’s an intelligent player,” said Jao. “He’s a friend to his teammates. He shared stories with his time with Jordan. And unlike many imports, hindi siya mahigpit sa pera. He shared money to all of them. He made sure to give everyone even the ball boys and the masseurs.”

And Jao was sure Burrell enjoyed his stay here, especially with his forays in the fairways.

“He’s a good golfer; ang lakas pumalo,” said Jao.

But winning a PBA championship wasn’t meant to be. Coca-Cola beat San Miguel Beer in the finale with Coca-Cola’s Artemus McClary bagging the Best Import award.