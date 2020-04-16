UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Jade Fuentes
Twitter.com
Fil-Am lass hooks up with Lady Spikers
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - April 16, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The cancellation of UAAP Season 82 will not stop the La Salle Lady Spikers from boosting their already potent lineup.

While all the action is on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Spikers quietly sealed the acquisition of Fil-American Jade Fuentes.

The charming 5-foot-11 outside hitter from Los Angeles, California confirmed the development on social media yesterday.

“So stoked and incredibly blessed to be able to announce that I will be joining the La Salle family in the Philippines,” said Fuentes.

“Go Archers!” she said via her Instagram account.

Fuentes’ alma mater, Eagle Rock, gave the 17-year-old a warm sendoff.

Fuentes is coming off an impressive high school stint for Eagle Rock, which she helped win the championship in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) LA City Section Open Division.

Fuentes was named MVP and won LA City Section Co-Players of the Year with teammate Wendy Jurenec. She will be eligible to suit up for La Salle in UAAP Season 83.

The power spiker is expected to suit well with coach Ramil de Jesus’ other solid recruits – middle blocker Thea Gagate, libero Justine Jazareno and hitters Leila Cruz and Jane Soreño.

La Salle had been in the UAAP finals for 10 straight years, winning three titles before being dethroned last year in the Final Four.

JADE FUENTES LADY SPIKERS UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Sneakerheads cop P760,000 for COVID-19 relief
By Kristine Joy Patag | 7 hours ago
In this time of public health crisis due to a rapidly spreading coronavirus, helping fellow Filipinos trumps parting...
Sports
fbfb
Ninoy Aquino Stadium to open as COVID-19 facility tomorrow
By Joey Villar | 9 hours ago
The Philippine Sports Commission is ready to use its sports facilities as temporary hospitals for the COVID-19 pandemic ...
Sports
fbfb
Ateneo's Baldwin using quarantine to take time 'off the grind'
By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Prior to the COVID-19 scare, Baldwin had his own personal health crisis after being rushed to the hospital during practice...
Sports
fbfb
Bulls' LaVine gets engaged to girlfriend amid quarantine
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
"My everything. I love you with all of me. It's been a long time coming, been together since I was 17," LaVine wrote.
Sports
fbfb
Eala siblings safe and sound in coronavirus-stricken Spain
By Luisa Morales | 12 hours ago
Scholars in the Rafael Nadal Academy (RNA) in Manacor, Spain, the Eala siblings were forced into lockdown following the...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
2004 PBA draft class batch of game-changers
By Nelson Beltran | 1 hour ago
And then there are three.
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Bolts family salutes Ranidel de Ocampo
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
PBA legend Ranidel de Ocampo sat out more games than he played during an injury-plagued seven-conference stint with Meralco...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Asian football extends play suspension
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The Philippine Azkals will have to wait longer for their next call of duty as the Asian Football Confederation last Tuesday...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Chot’s ‘what if’ RDO game
By Joaquin M. Henson | 1 hour ago
Reflecting on the 2014 FIBA World Cup in Spain, former Gilas coach Chot Reyes couldn’t help but wonder what would’ve...
Sports
fbfb
11 hours ago
Young golfers raring to get back to the swing of things
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Ira Alido and Keanu Jahns, two of the pro golf circuit’s emerging stars, can’t seem to wait for things to normalize,...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with