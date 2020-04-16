Fil-Am lass hooks up with Lady Spikers

MANILA, Philippines — The cancellation of UAAP Season 82 will not stop the La Salle Lady Spikers from boosting their already potent lineup.

While all the action is on hold amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lady Spikers quietly sealed the acquisition of Fil-American Jade Fuentes.

The charming 5-foot-11 outside hitter from Los Angeles, California confirmed the development on social media yesterday.

“So stoked and incredibly blessed to be able to announce that I will be joining the La Salle family in the Philippines,” said Fuentes.

“Go Archers!” she said via her Instagram account.

Fuentes’ alma mater, Eagle Rock, gave the 17-year-old a warm sendoff.

Fuentes is coming off an impressive high school stint for Eagle Rock, which she helped win the championship in the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) LA City Section Open Division.

Fuentes was named MVP and won LA City Section Co-Players of the Year with teammate Wendy Jurenec. She will be eligible to suit up for La Salle in UAAP Season 83.

The power spiker is expected to suit well with coach Ramil de Jesus’ other solid recruits – middle blocker Thea Gagate, libero Justine Jazareno and hitters Leila Cruz and Jane Soreño.

La Salle had been in the UAAP finals for 10 straight years, winning three titles before being dethroned last year in the Final Four.