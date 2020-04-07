UAAP
Various performing groups from the Ateneo de Manila University graced the stage at the Mall of Asia Arena during the UAAP Season 82 Opening Ceremonies
Philstar.com/Erwin Cagadas
UAAP cancels Season 82 amid extended quarantine
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - April 7, 2020 - 7:02pm

MANILA, Philippines — A month after suspending all of its scheduled sports events, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines has officially canceled Season 82 due to the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon confirmed earlier today.

RELATED: UAAP suspends games until March 17 amid virus scare

"The [ECQ] having been extended, the conditions for the resumption of UAAP Season 82 can no longer be met. As such, it is now deemed canceled," read the Tuesday memo from UAAP Season 82 President Emmanuel Fernandez and Executive Director lawyer Rene Andrei Saguisag Jr.



"All other issues related thereto will be resolved at the proper time as we continue to focus our time, energy and resources in battling this crisis...Nevertheless, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you, our fans, partners, student-athletes, coaches, and all other members of the UAAP community," it added.

The enhanced community quarantine, initially set to end on April 14, has been extended until April 30, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirmed in a virtual briefing Tuesday.

RELATED: Duterte approves Luzon-wide community quarantine until April 30

ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON ENHANCED COMMUNITY QUARANTINE LUZON LOCKDOWN NOVEL CORONAVIRUS UAAP UAAP SEASON 82 UNIVERSITY ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION OF THE PHILIPPINES
