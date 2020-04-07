UAAP cancels Season 82 amid extended quarantine

MANILA, Philippines — A month after suspending all of its scheduled sports events, the University Athletic Association of the Philippines has officially canceled Season 82 due to the extension of the enhanced community quarantine in Luzon confirmed earlier today.

"The [ECQ] having been extended, the conditions for the resumption of UAAP Season 82 can no longer be met. As such, it is now deemed canceled," read the Tuesday memo from UAAP Season 82 President Emmanuel Fernandez and Executive Director lawyer Rene Andrei Saguisag Jr.

"All other issues related thereto will be resolved at the proper time as we continue to focus our time, energy and resources in battling this crisis...Nevertheless, we would like to take this opportunity to thank you, our fans, partners, student-athletes, coaches, and all other members of the UAAP community," it added.

The enhanced community quarantine, initially set to end on April 14, has been extended until April 30, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles confirmed in a virtual briefing Tuesday.

