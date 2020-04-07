Duterte approves Luzon-wide community quarantine until April 30

MANILA, Philippines — The enhanced community quarantine in Luzon is extended until April 30, Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said Tuesday.

In a late night address Monday, President Rodrigo Duterte’s late night address where he said the government is “inclined to extend the lockdown up to April 30.”

Nograles, in a virtual briefing Tuesday morning, said that the president accepted the Inter-agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases’ recommendation to extend the ECQ in Luzon.

“Our [IATF’s] recommendation to President Duterte is accepted by the President, and he announced it last night,” Nograles said in a mix of English and Filipino.

“We verified it and the answer was the ECQ is hereby extended until 11:59 p.m. until April 30,” he added.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.