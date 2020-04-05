UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
According to the Olympic news website “Inside the Game,” the International Olymic Committee last Friday set the new date for the qualification period, slating it exactly a week before the deadline for the submission of the final entries on July 5, 2021. From July 24-Aug. 9 this year, the Tokyo Olympics will be staged July 23-Aug. 8, 2021.
Mladen Antonov/AFP
Long road to Tokyo
Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - April 5, 2020 - 12:00am

Qualifiers on until june 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Team Philippines will have until June 29, 2021 to add more qualifiers to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics based on the revised qualification deadline for the COVID-19-hit Games.

According to the Olympic news website “Inside the Game,” the International Olymic Committee last Friday set the new date for the qualification period, slating it exactly a week before the deadline for the submission of the final entries on July 5, 2021. From July 24-Aug. 9 this year, the Tokyo Olympics will be staged July 23-Aug. 8, 2021.

The Philippine Olympic team, so far, includes gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and boxers Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno. Officials expect more to follow once qualifying meets resume.

Chef de mission Nonong Araneta said some 60 Filipino athletes from 19 sports remain in the running for berths to the next Olympics.

Araneta said they’re looking at 16 to 20 with realistic chances of making the grade.

Leading the way are 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz in weightlifting, Daniel Caluag in BMX, Kiyomi Watanabe in judo, Yuka Saso, Dottie Ardina and Miguel Tabuena in golf and Margielyn Didal in skateboarding. Caluag and Tabuena have been to the Olympics.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez had earlier assured that the government body is ready to support the Olympic hopefuls’ preparations all the way through.

The IOC expects to finalize the adapted qualification system by next week.

“We understand that at this time, these are unlikely to include the full details on the new dates and locations of the specified events, recognizing that these will follow later as the impacts of COVID-19 and its related restrictions become clearer,” the IOC said.

“We aim to finalize the adapted qualification system by mid-April with the details on specific events to follow when available.”

TOKYO OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
5 PBA rookies to watch for Garcia
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
With the PBA’s 45th season on hold due to the coronavirus outbreak, Rain or Shine coach Caloy Garcia took time to study...
Sports
fbfb
Gilas belle Jack Animam sets up donation drive for Bulacan frontliners
By Luisa Morales | 11 hours ago
The Gilas women cager used her platform as an athlete to call for donations for frontliners affected by the coronavirus in...
Sports
fbfb
Chasing Milestones Yap, Cabagnot, Santos, Tenorio in exciting races
By Nelson Beltran | 1 day ago
Once PBA play resumes, Rain or Shine’s James Yap, San Miguel’s Arwind Santos and Alex Cabagnot, and Ginebra’s...
Sports
fbfb
Jaja Santiago sends 10 jerseys for COVID-19 frontliners auction
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Santiago, who made history last year as the first-ever Filipina to win a pro tournament medal overseas, donated 10 different...
Sports
fbfb
Magnolia's Jio Jalalon distributes food to communities amid quarantine
By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
The Magnolia Hotshot guard showed off his big heart after sharing food packs and grocery items to vulnerable communities and...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
46 minutes ago
Bianca unfazed by LPGA debut delay
By Dante Navarro | 46 minutes ago
She toiled in relative anonymity after hurdling the LPGA Q-Series last November, gradually attaining a degree of readiness...
Sports
fbfb
46 minutes ago
PBA stars reinforce ‘Lockdown Games’
By John Bryan Ulanday | 46 minutes ago
From the basketball coliseums, PBA stars will bring their acts to virtual arenas as pro esports players in the “Lockdown...
Sports
fbfb
46 minutes ago
Opening up your heart
By Joaquin M. Henson | 46 minutes ago
PSC chairman Butch Ramirez has called on everyone “to step up to the plate” in a display of “unselfish patriotism”...
Sports
fbfb
Wesley 8th in FIDE rankings
By Edgar De Castro | April 5, 2020 - 12:00am
The FIDE has released its world rankings.
46 minutes ago
Sports
fbfb
9 hours ago
Bianca Pagdanganan upbeat despite pro debut delay
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
Aware of the effect of the pandemic, the 22-year-old University of Arizona product has been doing her share to help curb the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with