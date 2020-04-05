Long road to Tokyo

Qualifiers on until june 2021

MANILA, Philippines — Team Philippines will have until June 29, 2021 to add more qualifiers to the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics based on the revised qualification deadline for the COVID-19-hit Games.

According to the Olympic news website “Inside the Game,” the International Olymic Committee last Friday set the new date for the qualification period, slating it exactly a week before the deadline for the submission of the final entries on July 5, 2021. From July 24-Aug. 9 this year, the Tokyo Olympics will be staged July 23-Aug. 8, 2021.

The Philippine Olympic team, so far, includes gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, and boxers Eumir Felix Marcial and Irish Magno. Officials expect more to follow once qualifying meets resume.

Chef de mission Nonong Araneta said some 60 Filipino athletes from 19 sports remain in the running for berths to the next Olympics.

Araneta said they’re looking at 16 to 20 with realistic chances of making the grade.

Leading the way are 2016 Rio Olympics silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz in weightlifting, Daniel Caluag in BMX, Kiyomi Watanabe in judo, Yuka Saso, Dottie Ardina and Miguel Tabuena in golf and Margielyn Didal in skateboarding. Caluag and Tabuena have been to the Olympics.

Philippine Sports Commission chairman Butch Ramirez had earlier assured that the government body is ready to support the Olympic hopefuls’ preparations all the way through.

The IOC expects to finalize the adapted qualification system by next week.

“We understand that at this time, these are unlikely to include the full details on the new dates and locations of the specified events, recognizing that these will follow later as the impacts of COVID-19 and its related restrictions become clearer,” the IOC said.

“We aim to finalize the adapted qualification system by mid-April with the details on specific events to follow when available.”