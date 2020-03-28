Jia Morado auctions off jersey for COVID-19 frontliners

MANILA, Philippines — National team and Creamline Cool Smashers setter Jia Morado is doing her part in raising funds for frontliners combating the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Aiming to generate money for personal protective equipment (PPEs) for frontliners, Morado is auctioning off her UAAP Season 79 jersey with the Ateneo Lady Eagles.

Morado describes the jersey, which she wore in her final year with the Lady Eagles, as one of the most memorable in her collection.

The national team mainstay's jersey auction is part of a bigger fund raising project that she and partner Miguel de Guzman started called "Every Little Thing Counts".

Another project includes donating as little as P10 via GCash to provide PPEs, N95 masks and surgical gloves to hospital beneficiaries.

The highest validated bid on the jersey as of posting is at Php 10,500.

Bidding ends on April 1.