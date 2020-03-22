UAAP
The Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets offered a helping hand to their communities during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic
AFP
Mavericks, Rockets offer helping hand during coronavirus pandemic
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 22, 2020 - 10:10am

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA season may be on an indefinite hiatus, but that hasn't stopped the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets from handing out assists.

In an effort to unite and offer help during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, both NBA teams have contributed in their own ways.

For the Dallas Mavericks, owner Mark Cuban, along with players Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell teamed up with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation to donate half a million dollars to support childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

"We can't thank our healtchare workers enough for putting their patients' well-being before their own," Cuban said.

"They are sacrificing so much to care for others, and I am honored to help," Doncic added.

"We feel it's our duty to do whatever we can to support their efforts," Powell said.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets donated over 600 pounds of produce to a soup kitchen in Houston.

The produce was cleaned out of the kitchen at the Toyota Center after the suspension of games.

