Mavericks, Rockets offer helping hand during coronavirus pandemic

MANILA, Philippines — The NBA season may be on an indefinite hiatus, but that hasn't stopped the Dallas Mavericks and the Houston Rockets from handing out assists.

In an effort to unite and offer help during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, both NBA teams have contributed in their own ways.

For the Dallas Mavericks, owner Mark Cuban, along with players Luka Doncic and Dwight Powell teamed up with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation to donate half a million dollars to support childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response.

The Dallas Mavericks announced today that Mark Cuban, Luka Don?i? and Dwight Powell have teamed up with the Dallas Mavericks Foundation to donate $500,000 to support childcare for healthcare workers on the frontlines of the COVID-19 response effort during this unprecedented time. pic.twitter.com/6yBsKCs7f5 — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 20, 2020

"We can't thank our healtchare workers enough for putting their patients' well-being before their own," Cuban said.

"They are sacrificing so much to care for others, and I am honored to help," Doncic added.

"We feel it's our duty to do whatever we can to support their efforts," Powell said.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets donated over 600 pounds of produce to a soup kitchen in Houston.

The produce was cleaned out of the kitchen at the Toyota Center after the suspension of games.