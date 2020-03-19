UAAP
LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 10: Kyle Kuzma #0 of the Los Angeles Lakers fights for position with Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot #9 of the Brooklyn Nets during a game at the Staples Center on March 10, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA.
CHRIS ELISE / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / AFP
Lakers' Kuzma donates meals for senior citizens affected by coronavirus
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - March 19, 2020 - 1:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — Kyle Kuzma is the latest NBA player to provide help for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Bill Oram of The Athletic, Kuzma is partnering with the YMCA in his hometown of Flint, Michigan to donate meals to senior citizens impacted by the virus threat.

Kuzma's prgroam will provide dinner and a snack nightly to the beneficiaries starting March 23 (March 24 in Manila) and will run for at least six weeks.

Kuzma and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers are currently on self-quarantine after four Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday (Wednesday Manila time).

The Lakers faced the Brooklyn Nets in Staples Center last March 10 (March 11 in Manila).

Apart from Kuzma, other players in the NBA have already contributed to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Utah's Rudy Gobert, the first NBA player who tested positive for COVID-19, pledged $500,000 for virus efforts. He is also helping communities in Utah, Oklahoma City and his home country of France.

Meanwhile, other players like Kevin Love and Zion Williamson reached out to their respective arena personnel and provided aid and salaries during the season stoppage.

2019-N-COV CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 LAKERS NBA
