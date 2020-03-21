Riding out the virus threat at home? Here are some of the best NBA games to rewatch

MANILA, Philippines — The sports world has come to a halt following the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic across the globe.

With millions of people confined to their homes due to quarantine, a number of sports fans may be itching for some action in the down time.

The NBA announced on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) that it would be making its streaming service League Pass available for all fans for free until April 22 (April 23 in Manila) to pass the time.

In the offer, fans would be able to rewatch games from the 2019-2020 NBA season.

But with all the choices, which ones should fans watch first?

Here are some of the biggest games of the season that basketball heads would definitely want to revisit:

1. LeBron vs Luka triple-double duel

It was a battle of the veteran and the newcomer in the Los Angeles Lakers' overtime 119-110 win over the Dalas Mavericks in Texas last November 1 (November 2 in Manila).

LeBron James and Luka Doncic came out to ball that night at American Airlines Center, both finishing the game with a triple-double.

James led the Lakers with a 39-point, 16-assist and 12-rebound stat line while Doncic powered the Mavs with 31 points, 15 assists and 13 boards.

A candidate for battle of the ages, it cemented the Dallas sophomore's mark as an up-and-coming rising star with a Rookie of the Year citation under his belt.

But even in Year 17, James can grind it out with the best of them with the King coming out on top.

2. Kyrie Irving's record-breaking debut with Brooklyn

To say that Kyrie Irving had a sensational debut with the Brooklyn Nets would be an understatement.

Irving's 50-point performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves last October 23 (October 24, Manila time) was nothing short of record-breaking.

Apart from clinching the highest-scoring debut in Nets history, Irving's 50-point outing also set a new record for most points scored in a debut with a new team in NBA history.

Though Irving missed out on a possible game-winner in the Nets' narrow 126-127 loss against the Wolves, the All-Star guard's performance is one for the ages.

Irving even flirted with the triple-double, tallying eight boards and seven assists to go along with his 50 points in 38 minutes of action.

3. Zion Williamson's long-awaited NBA debut

No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson waited a long time before making his official NBA debut with the New Orleans Pelicans.

After getting sidelined with injury after the Summer League, Williamson only played his first regular season apperance late January.

But once he got on the floor, the former Duke star proved that the wait was definitely worth it.

Williamson exploded for 22 points in just three quarters after going scoreless in the opening quarter of the Pelicans vs Spurs game in New Orleans.

Though the Pelicans lost narrowly 117-121, Williamson proved that he was worth all the hype with his electric performance.

Williamson had a perfect 4/4 clip from beyond the arc, becoming the first rookie to record a perfect outing from three-points since the 3-point line was introduced.

He also scored 17 straight fourth quarter points to keep the Pelicans in the game despite the loss.

Arguably the most talked about rookie since LeBron James back in 2003, Williamson proved he is more than just talk.

4. Boston Celtics-LA Clippers double-OT

Jayson Tatum went off for 39 points in the Celtics' 141-133 double overtime win over Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers last February 13 (February 14, Manila time) in Boston.

After leading for nearly the entire second half, Boston was forced to the wall after a late Clippers comeback forced overtime.

Despite missing two game winners at the end of regulation and OT from Kemba Walker and Tatum, respectively, the Celtics were able to close out the game after an 11-2 run in 2OT helped them create the space.

Apart from Tatum, Celtics guard Marcus Smart also proved crucial in the win, dropping 31 points in the victory.

Meanwhile, Lou Williams led the way for the Clippers with 35 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

5. 2020 NBA All-Star Game

The NBA All-Star Game is usually filled with highlight reel dunks, finishes and alley-oops, often without any real defense played.

But with the special format introduced this year, intending to honor the late Kobe Bryant, the 2020 NBA All-Star Game between Team LeBron and Team Giannis was simply entertaining.

Both teams went at it until the final buzzer, with some players even arguing with the referee on decisions made late in the game.

Ultimately, it was clutch free throws from Team LeBron's Anthony Davis that gave LeBron James and his squad the victory, 157-155.

The new format featured three stand-alone quarters where scores would reset at the end of each quarter.

Each period was a sort of mini-game where the team that would win the quarter would receive a donation for a chosen charity.

Then, in the fourth salvo, a target score would be set which is the highest cumulitative score of either team plus 24 points — an ode to the late Bryant's jersey number.

Aside from games from the 2019-2020 season, NBA League Pass also features classic games on a daily basis which you can stream together with other fans across the globe.

With the season on hold indefinitely, League Pass will provide you with that game-day thrill from the comfort of your own living room.