Boston Celtics's Smart, two Lakers test positive for coronavirus

MANILA, Philippines — Marcus Smart of the Boston Celtics and two Los Angeles Lakers have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Smart announced on twitter on Thursday (Friday in Manila) that he has been in self quarantine since testing for the virus.

While the two Lakers were not named, their positive test was initially reported by Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Two Lakers players have tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. The team may test the remaining players who did not take tests Wednesday morning. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 19, 2020

Smart is reportedly asymptomatic and encouraged everyone to follow the social distancing and other measures to help curb the spread of the virus.

I was tested 5 days ago and the results came back tonight, which were positive. Ive been self quarantined since the test, thank goodness. COVID-19 must be taken w the highest of seriousness. I know it’s a #1 priority for our nations health experts, & we must get more testing ASAP pic.twitter.com/xkijb9wlKV — marcus smart (@smart_MS3) March 19, 2020

"I'm okay, I feel fine. I don't feel any of the symptoms but I can't stress enough: practice your social distancing, and really keep yourself away from a large group of people... wash your hands and help protect yourself and help protect others by protecting yourself," Smart said in a video message.

With Smart and the two Laker players' positive result, there are now at least five teams who have players that are positive for the coronavirus.

Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets announced they had coronavirus on Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila).

Meanwhile, the Philadelphia 76ers and the Denver Nuggets have reported at least one of their staff tested positive for the virus.

The NBA has drawn flak with a number of teams having their players tested for the virus despite a shortage of test kits in the United States.

NBA commissioner Adam Silver defended the league on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), saying that the NBA was simply following recommendations of public health officials.