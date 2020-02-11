UAAP
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
Willie Marcial
STAR/File
PBA opener, para games off
Olmin Leyba, Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - February 11, 2020 - 12:00am

Novel coronavirus precaution

MANILA, Philippines — Not even the opening of the 45th season of the country’s premier basketball league was spared by the deadly virus.

Putting premium on safety amid the 2019 novel coronavirus threat, the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) decided to reschedule the kickoff of its new season as well as the opening of the PBA D-League.

Commissioner Willie Marcial yesterday anounced that the league has decided to push the 2020 PBA Philippine Cup opener to March 8 from its original schedule of March 1 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Marcial said the opener’s original slate remains the same. The Leo Awards, highlighted by the coronation of the 2019 MVP, will usher in hostilities in the All-Filipino tournament, with the San Miguel Beermen commencing their six-peat bid against their challenger the past two seasons, Magnolia Hotshots, in the lone game.

The D-League, which was supposed to start Feb. 13 at the Paco Arena, will instead begin on March 2 at the same venue.

The 10th ASEAN Para Games was officially called off yesterday, also due to the coronavirus menace.

Philippine Paralympic Committee president Mike Barredo personally received the recommendation from the ASEAN Federation in Thailand calling off the biennial event as an offshoot of the deadly outbreak.

The decision came several days after the Philippine Sports Commission, which will bankroll the Games, recommended the postponement as part of the measures being applied by the government to prevent the pneumonia-like virus from spreading.

It remains uncertain if the multi-sports events for differently abled athletes, which was previously rescheduled from January to March due to budgetary constraints, will ever push through.

“Possibly in May or September, as recommended by the ASEAN Federation,” said PPC vice president Tom Carrasco.

The event was to take place at the New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, Clark in Pampanga and Subic, in some of the venues that were used for the 30th SEA Games last December.

A small portion of the SEA Games Athletes Village in Capas is now being used as quarantine site for the overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that arrived from Wuhan the other day.

According to Marcial, the rescheduling was the PBA’s way of supporting the precautionary measures being implemented by the government against the virus.

“It’s a preventive measure against nCoV. It’s now in place and will be implemented. The safety of our fans, teams, players, and officials remain our utmost priority,” Marcial said.

The Asia Oceania Olympic boxing qualifier for the Tokyo Oympics in July was rescheduled from this month in Wuhan, China to next month in Amman, Jordan. The Philippine team is among the countries vying for slots to the Olympics.

A few days back, the PSC scrapped the national sports summit scheduled later this month as well as the Philippine National Games in May and its children’s games nationwide. The NCAA has also cancelled all its junior events.

Taekwondo’s Olympic qualifier in Wuxi, China in April will be transferred to another country while other international meets called off include the women’s football’s Olympic qualifier in Nanjing, women’s basketball Olympic qualifier in Foshan, the Asian Indoor Athletics Championship in Hangzhou and cycling’s Tour of Hainan.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION WILLIE MARCIAL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cone to sit down with Slaughter
By Olmin Leyba | 1 day ago
Ginebra coach Tim Cone, reacting to Greg Slaughter’s surprising decision to take a sabbatical after his contract with...
Sports
fbfb
Jordan Clarkson tells story behind Kobe Bryant tribute at Philippines' Tenement basketball court
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
"As a Filipino who loves the game, I wanted to see the mural myself."
Sports
fbfb
Ardina eyes stronger finish in Aussie Open golf
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Dottie Ardina hopes to ride on her strong windup in the ISPS Handa Vic Open last week as she aims for a better finish against...
Sports
fbfb
10th ASEAN Para Games called off amid coronavirus threat
By Joey Villar | 8 hours ago
The 10th ASEAN Para Games was officially postponed Monday due to the novel coronavirus scare.
Sports
fbfb
PBA and Thirdy are both right
By Bill Velasco | February 10, 2020 - 12:00am
A big story this week is the possibility that former Ateneo de Manila Blue Eagle Thirdy Ravena may run headlong into a Philippine Basketball Association rule banning eligible players who do not enter the draft for...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
1 hour ago
Ceres tackles Svay Rieng FC
1 hour ago
Philippine titlist Ceres Negros FC guns for a strong start in the AFC Cup as it hosts Cambodian counterpart Preah Khan Reach...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Animam, Aquino, Ravena share PSA Awards limelight
1 hour ago
Three individuals who played a huge part in completing a season to remember are bound to reap the fruits of their hard w...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Ginebra keeps rights on Slaughter
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Just because his contract with Barangay Ginebra has lapsed doesn’t mean Greg Slaughter is free to entertain offers from...
Sports
fbfb
1 hour ago
Philippines shuttlers launch bid in Asian tourney
1 hour ago
Host Philippines got a little lucky during the redrawing of groupings for the 2020 Badminton Asia Manila Team Championships,...
Sports
fbfb
Altas move closer to NCAA finals
By Joey Villar | February 11, 2020 - 12:00am
Perpetual Help turned back Emilio Aguinaldo College, 25-23, 29-27, 28-26, yesterday to move a step closer from sweeping its way straight to the finals of the 93rd NCAA men’s volleyball tournament at the Flying...
1 hour ago
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with