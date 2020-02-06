Gianna Bryant honored with jersey retirement

MANILA, Philippines — There have been numerous tributes flowing for the late Kobe and Gianna Bryant since their untimely deaths.

The most recent being a jersey retirement ceremony for Gianna in Harbor Day School where the late 13-year-old used to study.

Shared on Instagram by Vanessa Bryant, Harbor Day School honored Gianna with a memorial in what appears to be the school's gymnasium.

Flowers and balloons were set up to honor Gianna who was also part of the school's student council.

Her co-members in the council also spoke in the ceremony to pay tribute.

Vanessa spoke about her late daughter in the captions of her posts.

"My Gianna. God I miss you. I've been so lucky to have woken up to see your gorgeous face and amazing smile for 13 years. Wish it would've been until my last breath. Mommy loves you to the moon and back. Infinity plus 1," one of Vanessa's post read.

"My Gigi. I love you! I miss you. You've taught us all that no act of kindness is ever too small. Mommy is still and will ALWAYS be proud of you mambacita," another post read.

Gianna and her father and NBA great Kobe were killed in a tragic helicopter crash that claimed the lives of nine people in Calabasas, California last January 26 (January 27, Manila time).