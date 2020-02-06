UAAP
The Adamson Baby Falcons
Adamson barges into the step-ladder format; ends UST’s hopes in UAAP Juniors hoops
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - February 6, 2020 - 10:59am

MANILA, Philippines — After more than two years, the Adamson Baby Falcons shot down the Ateneo Blue Eaglets in the final match of the elimination round of the UAAP Season 82 Juniors competition at the Filoil Centre in San Juan. 

Jeremy Guarino hit a triple from some 25 feet out with time running down on the game clock after taking a pass from Nicole Quinal to give them a 79-76 lead. Ateneo tried to counter with a last gasp chance to send the game into overtime, but Francis Lopez’ attempt was woefully short.

Adamson not only ended two and a half years of frustration, but they also ensured their place in the step-ladder format where they will once more meet Ateneo. National University survived a furious FEU rally to prevail, 80-73, and automatically gain a seat in the best-of-three finals by virtue of sweeping the league, 14-0. FEU will await the winner of the Adamson-Ateneo tussle.

Adamson’s win also ended UST’s hope of a play-off for fourth spot as they had one more win versus the Tiger Cubs.

UST still managed to go out with a bang with a huge 95-87 win over luckless De La Salle Zobel. Batang Gilas forward Bismarck Lina ended his career as a Tiger Cub with a robust 25 points, 16 rebounds, and 4 assist effort with Jacob Cortez and Rafael Biag capably backing him up with 21 and 10 points respectively. 

UST’s loss in the penultimate game to FEU (12-2 with their only losses to NU) put them in a difficult situation. They were running solo third at 6-4 when they suffered three consecutive defeats to Ateneo, NU, and FEU to fall down the standings. UST finished with an even 7-7 slate; the same as last season and once more missed the semi-finals. 

Adamson in the meantime won their final assignments to enter the step-ladder format.

After Joshua Lazaro scored for Ateneo underneath the basket following a nifty cut and find by Joaquin Jaymalin to notch the count at 76-all with time down to 19 seconds, Guarino hit Adamson’s biggest shot in over three seasons to go ahead. The Baby Falcons of head coach Mike Fermin gave them fits due to the strong inside game of John Figueroa as well as Joshua Barcelona and Guarino. Figueroa racked up a huge 26 points and 21 rebounds while Guarino and Barcelona tallied 18 and 14 markers respectively.

Ateneo’s Joshua Lazaro led the scoring parade for the Blue Eaglets with a double double of his own – 23 points and 13 rebounds. Forthsky Padrigao repeatedly sliced through Adamson’s defense for 18 points and six assists to go with four steals. 

The Baby Falcons finished the elimination round with an 8-6 record; the same as Ateneo.

Barging into the win column on the final day of the elimination round were the UPIS Junior Maroons who rallied past the University of the East for a 95-87 win. UPIS finished last with a 1-13 record while UE failed to hike their win total as they fell to 3-11; the same as DLSZ.

The step-ladder match between Adamson and Ateneo will be held on Wednesday, February 12 at 3pm at the Filoil Centre in San Juan.

