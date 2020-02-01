Mighty Sports holds off Moroccan club, enters Dubai finals

MANILA, Philippines — Mighty Sports Philippines is assured of at least a runner-up finish in the Dubai International Basketball Championships.

The Renaldo Balkman-led squad is through to the finals after beating Moroccan squad AS Sale, 80-76, in the semifinals on Friday (Saturday Manila time).

In last year's tournament, Mighty Sports settled for third after faltering in the semifinals.

Mighty Sports led by as much as 17 points but had to fight off a comeback effort from AS Sale in the fourth quarter.

With 1:36 left in regulation, the Moroccans were within four, 76-80.

But Mighty Sports caught a break as AS Sale was unable to capitalize on their momentum, as well as dangerous errors on the Philippine side.

Balkman was the top scorer for Mighty Sports with 29 points off of 11-of-16 shooting.

Former Gilas naturalized player Andray Blatche, meanwhile, flirted with a triple-double with a 17-point, 11-rebound, eight-assist stat line.

Mighty Sports will face the winner of the Hoops Lebanon and Al Riyadi Beirut Lebanon semifinals on Saturday.