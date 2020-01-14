SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Sta. Elena in Cabuyao, Laguna, is among the golf courses affected by ashfall from Taal Volcano’s eruption.
Top golf courses take brunt of Taal Volcano’s wrath
Dante Navarro (Philstar.com) - January 14, 2020 - 2:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – A number of championship golf courses in the south were forced to temporarily close its operations following Taal Volcano’s eruption Sunday that rendered the venues unplayable or roads leading to them were impassable, affecting hundreds of caddies, workers and personnel.

Tagaytay Highlands, Summit Point in Lipa, Batangas, Riviera in Silang, Cavite, Sta. Elena in Cabuyao, Laguna, Canlubang Golf and Manila Southwoods in Carmona, Cavite were among those hit while maintenance personnel of Taal Splendido in Laurel, Batangas, Ayala Greenfield in Calamba, Laguna, The Country Club in Sta. Rosa, Eagle Ridge in Gen. Trias, Cavite, Riviera in Silang, Cavite and Alabang Golf Club in Muntinlupa were doing round-the-clock cleanup the past two days.

Highlands, which includes the Midlands and Lucky 9 courses, has been severely hit by the ashfall for its proximity to the “crater lake,” which can be seen from the ridge or highlands of Tagaytay.

As per Highlands advisory, electricity was shut off with the volcanic ash measured at 1-inch level from the ground and only four-wheel drive vehicles allowed to pass. Club facilities were also closed and employees, guests and Highlands/Midlands residents were stranded Monday.

The volcano spewed ashes and steam again Tuesday with the wind blowing southwest this time.

The eruption also forced the Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc. to call off two major tournaments slated this week and the next at Eagle Ridge, just 20 kms from Tagaytay.

“We were blessed, the ashfall were minimal,” said Splendido golf manager Bobby Chico though roads leading to the venue remain closed.

“The course is now playable, as of 6 a.m. today,” said Ayala Greenfield golf manager Buddy Resurreccion.

Eagle Ridge general manager Antonio Ocampo had earlier said the sprawling ERGCC, which boasts of four courses, is in shape despite the ashfall and is actually ready to host the cancelled PGTA events. In fact, it was business as usual at the country’s largest golfing facility Monday with hundreds, mostly foreign golfers, playing a round or two.

Taal Volcano, the second most active volcano in the country with 34 historical eruptions, spewed clouds of ash across Tagaytay and nearby cities Sunday and seismologists warned a major eruption could happen at any time.

More than 24,000 people have been evacuated from the volcanic island and the area immediately around one of the most popular tourist spots in the south, also known as “little Baguio” for its cool weather.

