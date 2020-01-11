SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippines to host 2020 Badminton Asia Championships
(Philstar.com) - January 11, 2020 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is set to host the third-ever Badminton Asia Team Championships next month.

It is set to take place from February 11 to 16 at the newly renovated Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

For Badminton Asia Chief Operating Officer Chit Boon Saw, he believes that the Philippines is currently undergoing another boom in the sport that is why it was time for it to host the continental meet.

"I think the Philippines is one of the fastest developing nations in badminton. And it is good to bring an event like this in a developing badminton country," said Saw as the last time the country hosted the Asian Championships (individual) back in 2001.

"The game can be promoted to the masses better with an event like this."

Besides being a qualifier for the Thomas (Men's) and Uber (Women's) Cups set in Denmark this May, the tournament will also be one of the last chances for the shuttlers to accumulate points in order to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

With this, over 290 shuttlers from all over the continent are expected to arrive -- headlined by defending men's champion Indonesia and women's champion Japan.

Fifteen men's teams and 14 women's squads will compete in the biennial meet. Each division will be divided into groups of four with the top two teams in each group advancing to the knockout stage.

The team format is a best-of-five encounter with three singles matches and two doubles matches.

Saw sees this tournament as an opportunity for the Philippine national team to gain new experience in the sport.

"I hope the Philippine team takes this as an opportunity to learn and grow in the team event. As you know, there are not a lot of team tournaments in the world so this will be a good opportunity to learn on your home court," he said as the Philippines went 1-2 in the men's side and 0-3 in the women's division during the 2018 edition of the meet.

Moreover, on behalf of Badminton Asia, the executive is confident that the Philippine Badminton Association is going all out in making this event that will host some of the world's best shuttlers a success.

"I think it will be a successful event because of the venue and the people working in the event. The venue is really suitable. I believe that it will be a good hosting."

BADMINTON
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pinoys built for baseball
By Joaquin Henson | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
American coach Bill Picketts is convinced that with the right direction, Filipinos can excel in baseball based on his impressions from several days of scouting the national and random varsity teams at the Rizal Memorial...
Sports
fb tw
Que down by 4 in Hong Kong
By Dante Navarro | 11 hours ago
Angelo Que slowed down with a 68 and trailed solo leader Wade Ormsby of Australia by four shots even as Miguel Tabuena made...
Sports
fb tw
Meralco escapes Ginebra in Game 2 to even series
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
After leading by double digits at halftime, the Bolts had to stymie comeback efforts from the Gin Kings in the third and fourth...
Sports
fb tw
PBA 3x3 unveiled in March
By Olmin Leyba | January 11, 2020 - 12:00am
After providing Gilas Pilipinas with the ammo to rule the inaugural 3x3 competition in the Southeast Asian Games, the Philippine Basketball Association is slated to unveil its 3-a-side tournament in its 45th season...
Sports
fb tw
Ayo banking on newcomers to help UST’s cause
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
They go right back at it and try to not only return to the finals, but to win it all. Only this time, they aren’t ambushing...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
1 minute ago
PGT Asia caps 3rd season at Eagle Ridge
By Dante Navarro | 1 minute ago
The men of the PGT (Philippine Golf Tour) Asia step up their respective title drive in two spillover tournaments from the...
Sports
fb tw
10 minutes ago
Kai Sotto continues to impress in New Jersey tourney
By Luisa Morales | 10 minutes ago
Playing in the New Jersey tournament Metro Classic, Sotto flexed his skills against The Patrick School (TPS) National on Friday...
Sports
fb tw
29 minutes ago
Alex Eala seeks strong 2020 start with Australia Open juniors
By Luisa Morales | 29 minutes ago
Eala clinched a spot in the main draw of the Grand Slam juniors tourney in Melbourne after breaking in to the top 10 in the...
Sports
fb tw
44 minutes ago
SBP explains Fajardo exclusion in FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers pool
By Luisa Morales | 44 minutes ago
"For the first window of the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers, we are looking to expose our younger players and work build an up tempo...
Sports
fb tw
11 hours ago
Balkman backwith Mighty 5 for Dubai tilt
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
Mighty Sports Philippines has just got stronger with its reenlistment of Renaldo Balkman for the 31st Dubai International...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with