Superliga's Foton Tornadoes rebrand to Chery Tiggo Crossovers

MANILA, Philippines – Starting in the Philippine Superliga Grand Prix this year, the Foton Tornadoes will now be called the Chery Tiggo Crossovers.

“We still have the same ownership, we will just be carrying the Chery Tiggo brand as a team name starting this year,” said Chery Tiggo manager Diane Santiago in Wednesday’s briefer at the Ponce Restaurant in Quezon City.

And to make its first season more memorable, the Crossovers picked up key players Mylene Paat from Cignal and Jasmine Nabor from PLDT to bolster its already loaded core.

“We’re fiercer, stronger and more competitive this year,” said Chery Tiggo coach Aaron Velez.

Interestingly, the Crossovers are bannered by a couple of sister acts in EJ and Eya Laure and Jaja Santiago and Dindin Santiago-Manabat.

Santiago and Manabat, however, will only get the chance to play with the Laures and the rest of the team only after the former siblings’ contracts end in May.

“Hopefully, if all things go as planned, Jaja and Dindin will join us this May,” said Velez.

The other members of the squad are Shayne Adorador, Rachel Austero, Laiza Ann Bendong, Elaine Kasilag, Marian Buitre, Joy Dacoron, Justin Dorog, Ria Duremdes, Jannine Navarro, Maika Ortiz, Jennilyn Reyes and Giselle Sy.