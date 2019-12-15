SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Greenies, Eaglets off to rousing start
(The Philippine Star) - December 15, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — La Salle Greenhills encountered some scary moments before eking out an 87-85 win over La Consolacion College at start of the 8th PSSBC-Freego Cup yesterday at the SGS gym in Quezon City.

Batang Gilas veteran RC Calimag erupted for 28 points on an impressive 6-of-11 shooting from the three-point area aside from posting six boards, three assists and two steals to help the Greenies turn back the gritty La Consolacion dribblers.

After the first two quarters, the Greenies appeared headed for a big win when they took a 57-38 advantage. But they were jolted in the next frame as the La Consolacion dribblers outscored them, 31-11, and led as many as five points in the payoff period.

The Greenies, however, rallied with Calimag shattering a 78-all count with back-to-back triples to finally restore order on the way to victory in Group A elims of the annual tournament also sponsored by Blackwater Sports, IronCon Builders, Jumbo Plastic Linoleum, Macbeth Underwear, Hapee Toothpaste, MEC Networks and Poly Gloss-Rain or Shine.

Ateneo, meantime, made a triumphant return in the event also backed by Gerry’s Grill, Sumo GI Sheet, Cherrylume, Choi Garden and Molten outlasting San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 81-76, in Group B action.

The Eaglets dominated the Staglets early on, posting leads as many as 19 points, before the Recto-based squad made a furious charge late in the game to the delight of their supporters.

But time was not on SSC’s side, and allowed Ateneo to pull it through – thanks to a balanced attack with Forthsky Padrigao tallying 18 points and 12 assists.

Meanwhile, the Bullpups start their title-retention bid today against the La Consolacion dribblers at 4 p.m. while inaugural champion Hope Christian High School collides with Ateneo at 4 p.m.

LA CONSOLACION COLLEGE LA SALLE GREENHILLS
