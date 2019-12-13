SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
SEAG MEDAL TALLY
DEAN'S CORNER
Philippine gymnastics darling Carlos Yulo was the most decorated athlete in the 30th Southeast Asian Games, hauling a total of seven medals — two golds and five silvers
Philstar.com/Efigenio Christopher Toledo IV
SEA Games 2019 in photos
(Philstar.com) - December 13, 2019 - 12:06pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines took home the general championship in the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in 14 years.

With successful bids from almost all Team Philippines bets, the hosts took the top spot in dominant fashion.

Hauling a total of 387 medals, 149 golds, 117 silvers and 121 bronzes, the Philippines finished their best campaign in the biennial meet. 

Check out some of the best scenes of the SEA Games as captured by Philstar.com's Erwin Cagadas, Efigenio Christopher Toledo IV and Luisa Morales.

From Hidilyn Diaz's first-ever SEA Games gold medal to Efren "Bata" Reyes competing at 65, here are our top photos of the 2019 SEA Games.

SEA GAMES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Cayetano blasted online for SEA Games closing rant
By Dante Navarro | 20 hours ago
Social media was abuzz with scathing comments on House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano’s long speech that delved much on...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas women just getting started
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
The victory of the Gilas Pilipinas men’s team in the Southeast Asian Games was par for the course but for their female...
Sports
fb tw
Sotto draws attention in US tour
By John Bryan Ulanday | December 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Nine months into his decision to leave home and take a gamble overseas, Filipino teen prodigy Kai Sotto is starting to gain ground and make heads turn in a bid to realize his NBA dream.
Sports
fb tw
After University of Kentucky, Kai Sotto visits Georgia Tech
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A day after his visit to University of Kentucky in Lexington, Sotto made his way to Atlanta-based Georgia Tech.
Sports
fb tw
Report card by numbers
By Joaquin Henson | December 13, 2019 - 12:00am
Here’s a rundown of how the Philippines performed at the recently-concluded Southeast Asian Games.
Sports
fb tw
Latest
32 minutes ago
Ex-NBA commissioner Stern undergoes brain surgery
32 minutes ago
Former NBA commissioner David Stern underwent emergency surgery on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) after suffering a brain...
Sports
fb tw
1 hour ago
After SEA Games, Philippines to host more international sporting meets in 2020
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After a successful Southeast Asian Games hosting, the Philippines is set to host more international sporting events next...
Sports
fb tw
13 hours ago
Gonzales dedicates table tennis bronze to Lariba
By John Bryan Ulanday | 13 hours ago
Richard Gonzales, undeniably the finest table tennis player the Philippines has ever produced, may have settled for the bronze...
Sports
fb tw
13 hours ago
30th sea games Philippines athletes No. 1 in Olympic sports
By Olmin Leyba | 13 hours ago
Team Philippines dominated a Southeast Asian Games that featured indigenous and non-Olympic sports, but if you strip the competition...
Sports
fb tw
13 hours ago
LVPI vows to continue program for men’s team
13 hours ago
There’s nowhere to go but up for the Philippine men’s volleyball team, which is hoping to sustain the gains of...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with