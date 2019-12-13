SEA Games 2019 in photos

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines took home the general championship in the Southeast Asian Games for the first time in 14 years.

With successful bids from almost all Team Philippines bets, the hosts took the top spot in dominant fashion.

Hauling a total of 387 medals, 149 golds, 117 silvers and 121 bronzes, the Philippines finished their best campaign in the biennial meet.

Check out some of the best scenes of the SEA Games as captured by Philstar.com's Erwin Cagadas, Efigenio Christopher Toledo IV and Luisa Morales.

From Hidilyn Diaz's first-ever SEA Games gold medal to Efren "Bata" Reyes competing at 65, here are our top photos of the 2019 SEA Games.