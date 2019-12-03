SPECIAL COVERAGE: 2019 SOUTHEAST ASIAN GAMES
Philippine gymnastics golden boy Carlos Yulo competes in the 30th Southeast Asian Games Gymnastics Floor Exercise on Tuesday.
Carlos Yulo notches 2nd SEA Games gold in floor exercise
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 3, 2019 - 4:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — Gymnastics golden boy Carlos Edriel Yulo powered his way to yet another gold medal for Team Philippines in the 30th Southeast Asian Games at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum on Tuesday.

The local favorite earned his second gold after distancing himself from the competition with a score of 14.700 in the floor exercise event of the artistic gymnastics at the 30th Southeast Asian Games. Second-placer Surintornta Tikumporn had 13.833. 

Fellow Pinoy Reyland Capellan, the event's defending champion, also came in at fifth place with 13.433 points. 

Yulo's first gold came after he starred in the artistic gymnastics all-around at the same venue, where he put on a scintillating bar routine that handed him 14.650 points in the floor exercise and 13.600 total points in pommel horse. 

The gymnast last took the international stage by storm when he earned the country the gold in the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. The win saw him take the honor of being the first ever Filipino world gymnastics champion.

He has been training with Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya for the past four years.

