SEA GAMES 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Carlos Edriel Yulo does a difficult routine on the parallel bars of the all-around qualifiers in the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships Monday at the Hans Martin Schleyer Halle in Stuttgart, Germany.
Photo courtesy of Janet Tenorio
Local favorite Carlos Yulo strikes gold in SEA Games artistic gymnastics
Franco Luna (Philstar.com) - December 1, 2019 - 5:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — World champion Carlos Yulo clinched yet another gold medal for the Philippines after starring in the artistic gymnastics all-around event in the 30th Southeast Games on Sunday. 

Off a tantalizing horizontal bar routine, the gymnast led with 14.650 points in the floor exercise and scored 13.600 total points in the pommel horse to clinch the gold at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Yulo previously took the global stage by storm after running away with the gold in the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. The win made him the first Filipino world gymnastics champion, earning him much fanfare from crowds at home. 

The 19-year-old gymnast had been training with Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya for the past four years. 

And today, his hard work again paid off. 

MEN'S GYMNASTICS SEAGAMES2019ARTICLE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Casimero destroys Tete, wrests WBO bantamweight crown
By Dino Maragay | 7 hours ago
Filipino Johnriel Casimero crowned himself the new WBO bantamweight champion after knocking out highly regarded Zolani Tete...
Sports
fb tw
Thirdy skips PBA Draft; Go looms as top bet
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
Top prospect Thirdy Ravena of Ateneo decided to skip this year’s PBA Rookie Draft, opting to try to bring his act abroad...
Sports
fb tw
Perkins, Gilas men down Indonesia in SEA Games 3x3
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
The Filipino cagers had a sluggish start against the Indonesians, with their opponents taking a 4-0 start against the home...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas dominates Myanmar for 2nd SEA Games 3x3 win
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
With CJ Perez and Jason Perkins once again leading the way, the Gilas cagers took the 2-0 start to their gold medal camp...
Sports
fb tw
Gilas belles escape Malaysians for 2-0 start in SEA Games 3x3
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
The Gilas Pilipinas 3x3 women's squad continued their winning ways in the 30th Southeast Asian Games after surviving Malaysia,...
Sports
fb tw
Latest
2 hours ago
Gilas caps off perfect day in SEA Games 3x3 hoops
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Philippine squads have yet to taste defeat in the 3x3 tournament after the first day of hostilities.
Sports
fb tw
4 hours ago
Gilas 3x3 belles sweep SEA Games Day 1 assignments
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
After making a statement win over Myanmar, 21-4 in their first game, the Filipinas had to grind out two close finishes against...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
A blast of an opener
By Dante Navarro | 19 hours ago
The 30th Southeast Asian Games was unveiled on a night of songs, glitz and stunning sights as the hosts welcomed visitors...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
Pool players right on cue
By Rizanelle Beltran | 19 hours ago
With all the frills, chills and thrills, Chezka Centeno and Rubilen Amit engaged in an all-Filipina gold-medal duel in women’s...
Sports
fb tw
19 hours ago
Beach volley squads resume SEAG campaign
By John Bryan Ulanday | 19 hours ago
The Philippine men’s beach volleyball squads try to maintain their unblemished slate while the women’s teams hope...
Sports
fb tw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with