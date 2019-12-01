Local favorite Carlos Yulo strikes gold in SEA Games artistic gymnastics

MANILA, Philippines — World champion Carlos Yulo clinched yet another gold medal for the Philippines after starring in the artistic gymnastics all-around event in the 30th Southeast Games on Sunday.

Off a tantalizing horizontal bar routine, the gymnast led with 14.650 points in the floor exercise and scored 13.600 total points in the pommel horse to clinch the gold at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Caloy Yulo's mesmerizing performance on the horizantal bar draws oohs and ahhs from the capacity crowd. pic.twitter.com/0UA0KjtswW — Olmin Leyba (@olminleyba) December 1, 2019

Yulo previously took the global stage by storm after running away with the gold in the 49th FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Championships in Stuttgart, Germany. The win made him the first Filipino world gymnastics champion, earning him much fanfare from crowds at home.

The 19-year-old gymnast had been training with Japanese coach Munehiro Kugimiya for the past four years.

And today, his hard work again paid off.