Creamline's Galanza named PVL Open Conference MVP

MANILA, Philippines — After playing the best conference of her career so far, Jema Galanza of Creamline is the Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Most Valuable Player.

The former Adamson Lady Falcon led the Cool Smashers in a historic 20-0 sweep to defend their title in the All-Filipino tournament.

Galanza stepped up for the Cool Smashers with a number of players sitting out due to injury and national team duties.

She was an offensive force for the Cool Smashers, finishing fourth overall in scoring after eliminations with an average of 14.13 markers per game.

She also contributed on defense, raking third (47.22% effiiency) in receiving and seventh (3.10 digs per set) in digging.

Galanza also took the Best Open Spiker award along with Petro Gazz's Jovy Prado.

Prado's teammate Jeanette Panaga and BanKo Perlas' Kathy Bersola were crowned Best Middle Blockers of the Conference.

This is Bersola's third Best Middle Blocker citation.

Meanwhile, Motolite's Diana Mae Carlos took home the Best Opposite Spiker plum.

Jia Morado clinched her fifth straight Best Setter award in the PVL.

Creamline's Kyla Atienza received the Best Libero citation.