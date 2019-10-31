Ateneo a cut above the rest, says UP's Perasol

MANILA, Philippines — The Ateneo Blue Eagles have been nothing short of dominant in the 82nd UAAP men's basketball tournament.

So much so that even second seed UP — which should logically be the biggest challenge for Ateneo — suffered two blowouts against the defending champions.

Maroons head coach Bo Perasol could only admit that the Blue Eagles are simply on another level than anybody else in the league.

"If you compare any team in the UAAP against Ateneo, it will pale in comparison," Perasol said after their 64-86 beatdown at the hands of the Eagles.

Ateneo not only swept the elimination round, they also won their games by an average margin of 17.4 points, putting the Eagles above the rest in an otherwise tightly contested league.

"You need take them (Ateneo) [aside], kami kami muna rito... halos pare-pareho kami," Perasol said of the remaining three UAAP teams in contention.

Apart from Ateneo, the semifinals cast was only completed on the second to the last game day of the season with third and fourth seed FEU and UST even finishing with identical 8-6 cards.

The sheer competitiveness of the league, Perasol says, makes Ateneo's immaculate record even more impressive.

"I think that right now, the comparison is not apt for any team to be compared to Ateneo right now," he said.

Perasol and the Fighting Maroons hope to lock horns with the Eagles in the Finals once again when they undergo the stepladder semifinals that begin on November 6.

UP will face the winner of the FEU-UST matchup with a twice-to-beat advantage on November 10.