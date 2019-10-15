Yulo, Petecio get additional P1M for gold medal finishes

MANILA, Philippines – When it rains, it pours.

Just a day after receiving a bounty from the Philippine Sports Commission, world champions Carlos Edriel “Caloy” Yulo and Nesthy Petecio will get more as they stand to receive P1 million each from the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation (MVPSF).

“Yes, P1 million each for both of them as per MVPSF president Al Panlilio and ABAP president Ricky Vargas,” said MVPSF and ABAP vice president Patrick Gregorio Tuesday.

It came a day after Yulo — who delivered the Philippines its very first World Championship gymnastics gold Saturday in Stuttgart, Germany, and Petecio — who pocketed the featherweight gold in the AIBA Women’s World Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia Sunday, each received P1 million from the PSC.

Yulo got P500,000 from Republic Act 10699 or the Expanded Incentives Act plus a bonus of P500,000 from the PSC board chaired by William “Butch” Ramirez while Petecio got her reward straight from RA 10699.

And there is a chance Yulo and Petecio will get to receive more as they have a tentatively scheduled meeting with no less than President Duterte himself at Malacanang Wednesday.

Gregorio said the goal now is to win the country’s first ever Olympic gold in Tokyo, Japan next year.

“The MVPSF will continue to support the country’s bid for a gold in the Olympics as the MVPSF has always done,” said Gregorio.