PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Gymnast Caloy Yulo and boxer Nesthy Petecio
Yulo, Petecio get additional P1M for gold medal finishes
Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - October 15, 2019 - 6:44pm

MANILA, Philippines – When it rains, it pours.

Just a day after receiving a bounty from the Philippine Sports Commission, world champions Carlos Edriel “Caloy” Yulo and Nesthy Petecio will get more as they stand to receive P1 million each from the Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation (MVPSF).

“Yes, P1 million each for both of them as per MVPSF president Al Panlilio and ABAP president Ricky Vargas,” said MVPSF and ABAP vice president Patrick Gregorio Tuesday.

It came a day after Yulo — who delivered the Philippines its very first World Championship gymnastics gold Saturday in Stuttgart, Germany, and Petecio — who pocketed the featherweight gold in the AIBA Women’s World Championships in Ulan-Ude, Russia Sunday, each received P1 million from the PSC.

Yulo got P500,000 from Republic Act 10699 or the Expanded Incentives Act plus a bonus of P500,000 from the PSC board chaired by William “Butch” Ramirez while Petecio got her reward straight from RA 10699.

And there is a chance Yulo and Petecio will get to receive more as they have a tentatively scheduled meeting with no less than President Duterte himself at Malacanang Wednesday.

Gregorio said the goal now is to win the country’s first ever Olympic gold in Tokyo, Japan next year.

“The MVPSF will continue to support the country’s bid for a gold in the Olympics as the MVPSF has always done,” said Gregorio.

CALOY YULO NESTHY PETECIO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LeBron James says free speech comes with a cost in Morey-China row
9 hours ago
Basketball player LeBron James waded into the dispute between the NBA and China on Monday (Tuesday, Manila time), saying he...
Sports
UAAP men's hoops: Consistency key for UST, FEU
By Rick Olivares | 9 hours ago
After 10 games, any coach would have worked out the kinks and inconsistencies in one’s game.
Sports
SMB trades Standhardinger for Tautuaa
By Olmin Leyba | October 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Grand slam aspirant San Miguel Beer and NorthPort have tweaked their respective frontlines by agreeing to a trade involving Beerman Christian Standhardinger and Batang Pier Mo Tautuaa.
Sports
PBA addresses personal issues
By Joaquin M. Henson | October 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Recent incidents involving PBA players dangerously crossing the line to draw public reaction in racist and family violence issues didn’t escape the attention of commissioner Willie Marcial who just announced...
Sports
PWR's Jake de Leon: On wrestling superstar TJ Perkins and pursuing dreams
By Rick Olivares | 10 hours ago
At the end of Philippine Wrestling Revolution Homecoming, Jake de Leon basked in the rain of confetti that fell at its c...
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Philippine football chief Araneta seeks reelection
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Philippine Football Federation president Nonong Araneta declared he's seeking a fresh mandate, offering to lead a federation...
Sports
4 hours ago
Saso rallies to save a 70 in LPGT Stage 2 elims opener
By Dante Navarro | 4 hours ago
Yuka Saso blazed home with an eagle-spiked 32 at the back to overcome a shaky start and card a 70 at the Panther course to...
Sports
6 hours ago
Fierce duel up as CAT Open starts
By Dante Navarro | 6 hours ago
Streaking Tony Lascuña shoots for a fourth straight championship, James Ryan Lam seeks to defend his maiden crown he...
Sports
6 hours ago
Angels target semis anew vs Jet Spikers
6 hours ago
Twice denied of a spot in the Final Four, Petro Gazz tries again Wednesday.
Sports
20 hours ago
Instant millionaires
By Joey Villar | 20 hours ago
Christmas came early for gymnast Carlos Edriel “Caloy” Yulo and boxer Nesthy Petecio, who will receive cash incentives...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with