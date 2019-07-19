NEW ON NETFLIX
The Philippine Ultimate team during the 2019 Asia Oceanic Beach Ultimate Championships in Japan
Don Laczi
Pilipinas Ultimate gears up for 2019 Asia Oceanic Ultimate & Guts Championships
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 19, 2019 - 11:47am

MANILA, Philippines — A month after hauling three medals in Japan, Pilipinas Ultimate is now preparing for the 2019 Asia Oceanic Ultimate & Guts Championships in Shanghai this July 23-27.

The Philippine squad will be participating in all three divisions of the tournament — men's, women's and mixed.

The Filipinos are looking to use the momentum from their successful stint in the Asia Oceanic Beach Ultimate Championships in Japan last month where they took home two golds and one bronze.

The Women's squad clinched a bronze medal in the tournament's 2015 edition and will once again look to finish in the top three.

Rosters for both the men's and women's squad have been released on the Pilipinas Ultimate Facebook page.

The squad is also undertaking fundraising efforts in preparation for the tournament.

