NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Manny Pacquiao and his training team pose for posterity at the Wild Card Gym in Los Angeles. From left: Marvin Somodio, Nonoy Neri, Pacquiao, Justin Fortune, Freddie Roach, Buboy Fernandez and Roger Fernandez.
Wendell Rupert Alinea/MP Promotions
Ghost of Marquez past still haunts Team Pacquiao
Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - July 15, 2019 - 11:52am

LOS ANGELES — Manny Pacquiao’s training team is still feeling the stigma of the Filipino icon’s devastating loss to Juan Manuel Marquez more than six years ago.

As Pacquiao heads into his showdown with Keith Thurman on Saturday (Sunday Manila time), head trainer Buboy Fernandez has only one concern.

It’s neither Thurman’s size nor youthfulness.

Fernandez said he is expecting Thurman to pull a page out of Marquez’s playbook when the 30-year-old fighter collides with Pacquiao at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

“Of all the leaked training videos I’ve seen, I’ve noticed that Thurman’s team is focusing on one thing: They want to do what Marquez did to Manny,” Pacquiao’s chief cornerman told Filipino scribes at the Wild Card Gym here Saturday (Sunday Manila time).

The nightmare of Pacquiao’s knockout setback to Marquez in December 2012 is still fresh in Fernandez’s mind. After fighting Pacquiao three times, the Mexican legend finally figured out his rival and did what no one has done to the Filipino star in a long time.

Marquez uncorked a perfectly timed right straight that knocked Pacquiao unconscious right before the bell sounded in the sixth round of their fourth and last meeting.

While Pacquiao has long recovered from that shocking loss, he has never been the same in terms of going all out and actively pursuing a knockout.

He hesitates in going in for the kill whenever he has an opponent in trouble, fearing a repeat of what happened to him against Marquez.

Prior to stopping Lucas Matthysse in Kuala Lumpur last year, Pacquiao hasn’t scored a knockout in more than a decade. And in his last fight in January, he was overly cautious against Adrien Broner, contented with just marching to a one-sided unanimous decision win.

Broner landed only 50 punches on Pacquiao that night. He tried in vain to land the only shot that mattered. Fortunately for Pacquiao, Broner’s moment never came.

Fernandez, for his part, believes Thurman will try to do the same.

“We won’t let our guard down,” he added.

Fernandez wants Pacquiao to exercise the same caution and not give Thurman room to counter.

“Once we land a left straight or any solid shot, immediately move away,” he continued.

He said he also warned Pacquiao of wild haymakers from Thurman, which, if they find their mark, could spell disaster.

“I’d tell him to keep using his zigzag move because Thurman can’t turn. We can’t head straight because we might run into a counter,” Fernandez said.

In training, Pacquiao had been honing his footwork and working on the same side-stepping maneuver. He is confident it will work against Thurman.

Pacquiao can never let a déjà vu of what happened over six years ago.

And his team badly wants to banish the ghost of Marquez past.

BOXING KEITH THURMAN MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Djokovic beats Federer to win 5th Wimbledon title in longest final ever
11 hours ago
Defending champion Novak Djokovic claimed his fifth Wimbledon title on Sunday (Monday Manila time), beating eight-time champion...
Sports
Pacquiao to Thurman: Keep talking
By Dino Maragay | 22 hours ago
Keith Thurman can keep running his mouth, and Manny Pacquiao would still hardly care.
Sports
Pacquiao armed and ready for Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 23 hours ago
A reinvigorated Manny Pacquiao resumed training, getting back at his sparring partners in another grueling session.
Sports
Mighty rolls to third win, blasts Japan
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Mighty Sports Apparel-Phl extended its unscathed run to three games after scoring another rout, this time at the expense of Asian force Japan, 94-59, in Day 3 of the 41st William Jones Cup yesterday at the Changhua...
Sports
Pauline del Rosario, Princess Superal banner stellar cast in Pradera Classic
13 hours ago
Pauline del Rosario can’t wait to get going coming off a two-month long training in the US while Princess Superal takes...
Sports
Latest
39 minutes ago
Who dares wins: The Petro Gazz Angels
By Rick Olivares | 39 minutes ago
The British Special Air Service, that elite commando team tasked with taking on tough and impossible military missions, has...
Sports
1 hour ago
WATCH: Past, present boxing stars talk Pacquiao-Thurman
By Dino Maragay | 1 hour ago
Premier Boxing Champions, the chief promoter of fight, gathered some of the biggest boxing names to give their quick thoughts...
Sports
13 hours ago
Go For Gold inks promo partnership with FIBA
13 hours ago
FIBA has signed a promotional partnership with Go For Gold Philippines that takes effect immediately, allowing the lottery...
Sports
LBC stag derby gets exciting start
July 15, 2019 - 12:00am
A combination of new gamefowl breeders and veterans took the early lead with two wins each as the Luzon Breeders Cup (LBC) 9-Stag Derby opened Friday at Pasay City Cockpit.
13 hours ago
Sports
Best job in the world
By Bill Velasco | July 15, 2019 - 12:00am
Sports journalists have a great job.
13 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with