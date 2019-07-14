NEW ON NETFLIX
Wilma Salas and the Petro Gazz Angels dethrone the Creamline Cool Smashers in the PVL Reinforced Conference after winning Game Three of the Finals in four sets
Philstar.com/Luisa Morales
Petro Gazz dethrones Creamline for maiden PVL crown
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 14, 2019 - 6:56pm

ANTIPOLO, Philippines — The Petro Gazz Angels ended the Creamline Cool Smashers' reign in the PVL Reinforced Conference after outbattling them in four sets, 25-15, 28-30, 25-23, 25-19, in Game Three of the Finals here in the Ynares Center on Sunday.

Powerhouse imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson were absolutely lethal, with the Creamline defense doing little to stop their attacks.

Locals Jonah Sabete, Cherry Nunag and Jeanette Panaga were also key to the victory.

A lopsided opening set allowed the Angels to take the advantage early with the Cool Smashers struggling to find their offensive rhythm.

But the defending champions seemed unfazed come the second canto.

Despite trailing 11-16 in the middle of the second set, Creamline skipper Alyssa Valdez seemed to take over and tow her team back into the match.

The squads traded back-and-forth that extended the set into long rallies.

Ultimately, it was an unfortunate error from Petro Gazz's Sabete that tied the game one set apiece.

Come the third set, it was a neck-and-neck affair.

Salas and Johnson battled with Valdez and Kuttika Kaewpin of Creamline.

But the Angels were able to hold on to retake the match advantage, 2-1.

With the momentum on their side, the Angels were able to finish off the match and close out in four sets.

The Angels dethroned the Creamline Cool Smashers and notched their first ever crown in the PVL.

