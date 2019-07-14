Pacquiao armed and ready for Thurman

LOS ANGELES – A reinvigorated Manny Pacquiao resumed training here Saturday (Sunday Manila time), lacing it up and getting back at his sparring partners in another grueling session.

After skipping gym work yesterday to let his body rest, Pacquiao sparred fewer rounds this time at the Wild Card Gym, going three rounds each with sparmates Jessie Roman and AB Lopez.

With his tussle against Keith Thurman exactly a week away, the Filipino icon is already raring to get a crack at the brash and undefeated fighter.

For Pacquiao, seven days is still a long way to go.

“Pwede naman tayong lumaban na. Pwede bukas, makalawa. (We can already fight. It can be tomorrow or the day after tomorrow),” Pacquiao told Filipino reporters after wrapping up the second to the last training day at Freddie Roach’s famous sweatshop.

“Hintayin natin, one week pa. (Let’s wait, there’s one more week),” he added.

The fighting senator again worked on his counters and footwork against Roman and Lopez, who also gave a good account of themselves. Roman — who loves to come forward like Thurman — had his moments when he tagged Pacquiao with some good shots to the head, while Lopez gave the WBA “regular” welterweight titlist some trouble with his jab and movement.

But Pacquiao would always respond with combinations and power blows to keep his sparmates on their toes throughout the six-round session.

Pacquiao will spar with the two young fighters for the last time on Monday (Tuesday Manila time) before motoring to Las Vegas for fight week.

Everything Pacquiao had been doing the past few days here is only to keep himself busy, as he peaked just at the perfect time.

“Maaga kasi tayo naghanda (It’s because we started early),” said Pacquiao, who opened training camp in late May.

Prior to checking in at Freddie Roach’s famous sweatshop, Pacquiao again held an early morning run at the Pan Pacific Park. But he credited his stellar conditioning to running at the more challenging, uphill Griffith Observatory in a span of one month.

“We’ve had long runs around the mountains,” Pacquiao continued.

After sparring, Pacquiao hit the mitts with trainer Buboy Fernandez for six rounds, shadowboxed then worked on the speed bag to complete a productive day of workout.

No other 40-year-old man would be willing to subject himself to another rigorous training camp.

“That’s how I prepare for an important fight. I enjoy it. I’m motivated,” said Pacquiao.

He could hardly wait to show the fruit of his hard work against Thurman, the reigning WBA “super” champion.

“Matagal pa (Still a long way to go).”