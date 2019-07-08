Jakub Langhammer, Dimity Lee Duke rule duathlon in Davao

MANILA, Philippines — Jakub Langhammer rode on his superb biking skills to end a long quest for a local crown while Aussie Dimity Lee Duke dominated the women’s side in the pro division of the first Penong’s 5150 reduced to a duathlon event in Davao yesterday.

Langhammer charged back from fourth after the first leg of the 2.5km run-40km bike-10km run event with a strong showing in the middle stage then cruised to victory in 1:46:00, his first triumph in the country after a number of failed bids, including a third place effort in Black Arrow 5150 won by Mitch Robins in Subic last November.

Originally set as over the Olympic distance 1.5k swim-40k bike-10k run race, organizers scrapped the opening leg due to concerns over the quality of water in the swim stage on the eve of the event, citing the safety of the participants as their top priority.

Though a duathlon competition, the Czech still seized the moment, posting the fastest time of 00:57:28 in the bike to take control on his way to beating New Zealand’s Kiera McPherson by over three minutes for top honors worth $2,000. Langhammer timed 08:00 and closed out with 00:37:21 in the two run legs.

McPherson and Robins of Australia turned in identical clocking of 00:07:59 in the first run part but failed to keep in step with Langhammer in the bike and lost steam in the closing run event.

McPherson timed 01:01:59 in the bike and finished second in 1:49:58 while Robins wound up third in 1:53:07 after struggling in bike with a 01:01:54 effort.

The multi-titled Duke, on the other hand, took charge early and won pulling away in 02:02:10 with Kiwi Laura Wood coming in way behind in 02:09:02.