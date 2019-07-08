PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Jakub Langhammer of Czechoslovakia (right) answer the starting gun along with second-placer Kiera McPherson of New Zealand and third-placer Mitch Robins of Australia.
Joey Viduya
Jakub Langhammer, Dimity Lee Duke rule duathlon in Davao
(The Philippine Star) - July 8, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Jakub Langhammer rode on his superb biking skills to end a long quest for a local crown while Aussie Dimity Lee Duke dominated the women’s side in the pro division of the first Penong’s 5150 reduced to a duathlon event in Davao yesterday.

Langhammer charged back from fourth after the first leg of the 2.5km run-40km bike-10km run event with a strong showing in the middle stage then cruised to victory in 1:46:00, his first triumph in the country after a number of failed bids, including a third place effort in Black Arrow 5150 won by Mitch Robins in Subic last November.

Originally set as over the Olympic distance 1.5k swim-40k bike-10k run race, organizers scrapped the opening leg due to concerns over the quality of water in the swim stage on the eve of the event, citing the safety of the participants as their top priority.

Though a duathlon competition, the Czech still seized the moment, posting the fastest time of 00:57:28 in the bike to take control on his way to beating New Zealand’s Kiera McPherson by over three minutes for top honors worth $2,000. Langhammer timed 08:00 and closed out with 00:37:21 in the two run legs.

McPherson and Robins of Australia turned in identical clocking of 00:07:59 in the first run part but failed to keep in step with Langhammer in the bike and lost steam in the closing run event.

McPherson timed 01:01:59 in the bike and finished second in 1:49:58 while Robins wound up third in 1:53:07 after struggling in bike with a 01:01:54 effort.

The multi-titled Duke, on the other hand, took charge early and won pulling away in 02:02:10 with Kiwi Laura Wood coming in way behind in 02:09:02.

DIMITY LEE DUKE DUATHLON JAKUB LANGHAMMER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Pirates outgun Knights in NCAA opener
By Luisa Morales | 9 hours ago
The Lyceum Pirates started their NCAA Season 95 campaign on a high note after thwarting the Letran Knights, 84-80, in their...
Sports
Pinoy boxer Villanueva loses by KO in 3rd world title bid
By Luisa Morales | 13 hours ago
The Filipino fighter falls to 32-4-1 and goes 0-3 in world title bouts.
Sports
San Beda stymies pesky Arellano to open four-peat bid
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Three-time defending champions San Beda Red Lions had to power through a gritty Arellano Chiefs squad to win their NCAA Season...
Sports
National team stalwarts Valdez, Morado call for long-term programs, preparation
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Following a dismal performance by the Philippine Under-23 women's team in the 2019 Thailand Open Sealect Tuna Volleyball Championships,...
Sports
Wesley closes in on leader
By Edgar De Castro | July 7, 2019 - 12:00am
Norwegian Magnus Carlsen, clung to a half-point lead after nine rounds, with American Wesley So closing in, at the 2nd Grand Chess Tour, in Zagreb, Croatia.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
TNT earns twice-to-beat edge
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
The hottest team in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup stayed on fire, booking a spot in the Top 2 and earning a twice-to-beat...
Sports
1 hour ago
Smokin’ gun fires up San Miguel
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
It didn’t take long for former Brooklyn Nets first round draft pick Chris McCullough to showcase his firepower with...
Sports
1 hour ago
Pirates, Red Lions live up to ‘NCAA’ billing
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
San Beda launched its four-peat feat bid with a bang by outplaying host Arellano U, 59-46, yesterday at the start of the 95th...
Sports
1 hour ago
Gilas U19 bows out in 14th place
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas youth had victory within reach but ended up losing to New Zealand, 76-70, in the battle for 13th place in...
Sports
Dottie Ardina sets up best finish in LPGA Tour
By Dante Navarro | July 8, 2019 - 12:00am
Dottie Ardina kept her steady rise to a dream finish, shooting a second straight five-under 67 and moving from a share of 20th to joint 13th as the Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic headed to a wild, wooly finale in...
1 hour ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with