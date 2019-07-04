NCAA 95 Preview: EAC Generals

Key additions: Marwin Taywan, Kyle Carlos, JC Luciano

Key losses: Hamadou Laminou, Maui Cruz

MANILA, Philippines – The Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals could be this season’s Perpetual Help Altas (based on Season 94) where they shocked everyone with their solid performance and took names and kicked butt.

The one difference is they lost center Hamadou Laminou, who didn’t enroll in enough subjects to qualify. But it isn’t like EAC is unprepared for that. During the summer tourney they looked great with their brand of helter-skelter basketball that befuddled foes. They forced squads like Adamson and College of St. Benilde to play their game.

While EAC has always been haphazard in their play, their crashing the boards, press and willingness to buckle down on defense has first year head coach Oliver Bunyi’s fingerprints all over it. It is reminiscent of the time that Bunyi served as an assistant to Rajko Toroman during the first iteration of Smart Gilas. Hence, the style of play.

They did surrender about 22 turnovers during the summer. That’s a lot. Only Centro Escolar University and National University have more. I think that lack of efficiency will eventually hurt them — unless they put a cap on it.

And that is anchored on EAC’s version of Alvin Pasaol in JP Maguliano, who does it all — score, rebound, defend, run the break, and make the nifty pass.

If Maguliano is this team’s Pasaol, then EAC’s Mark Maloles is Marwin Taywan, who came from Arellano University and has been massive for EAC.

There is capable support from Jethro Mendoza and San Beda transferee Kyle Carlos, who played well toward the end of the summer as a super sub who can score. Another person who will give this team extra possessions as he is a beast inside is JC Luciano, who played alongside John Galinato and John Antiporda in Goldwyn Monteverde’s exciting CKSC Blue Dragons squad.

Bunyi will also tap Allan Martin, Charles De Guzman, Edric Estacio, CJ Cadua and Philip Tampoc to help out.

I think Martin — who isn’t lacking in confidence — should play a little more under control. I think CJ Cadua should stop throwing up those alahoy shots when driving to the lane because he almost always gets blocked. Dude, pull up for the shot. You don’t have enough lift in those hops to challenge the big guys so pull up and stick that jumper.

If EAC is to learn anything from the fate of the recent Arellano Chiefs teams, which drew their firepower from their guards, they won’t get far. They will need capable and solid support from Estacio, Tampoc and Luciano. Maguliano will run into foul trouble trying to guard the likes of Donald Tankoua, Clement Leutcheu or Mike Nzeusseu. The others shouldn’t be there as fouls, but players who can guard and score some too.

John Boffa is intriguing too. I’d say he is a project who needs a lot of experience and teaching on his footwork and skills on the block. He gave a good account of himself early in the summer then was figured out as lacking in the aforementioned areas.

The NCAA saw what they were capable of during the summer. Do not think they will not compensate now for that (just ask CSB based on last season).

And speaking of CSB, they will play the Blazers on opening day (with Clement Leutcheu and Yanqui Haruna but minus Paolo Javillonar and Jay Pangalanan). When they played during the summer, EAC got a huge win over CSB. Let’s see if anyone learned from that.