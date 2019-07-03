PACQUIAO VS THURMAN 2019
UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Matthew Rubico, 14, is one of the four Filipinos who will represent Asia in the Jr. NBA Global Championships in Orlando in August
Contributed photo
Playing with 'puso' lifts Pinoy baller over taller competition
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - July 3, 2019 - 9:36am

MANILA, Philippines – Heart over height is the perfect mantra for Filipino Matthew Rubico in his road to the Jr. NBA Global Championships in Orlando.

Competing against bigger basketball players in the Asia Selection Camp in Jakarta last June, Rubico took the most iconic play in the books for a Pinoy baller: Puso.

"Sobrang hirap po ng pinagdaanan namin nun sa Jakarta kasi yung competition po doon sobrang hirap... yung mga bata po na kasali dun ay mas may skills, mas may height [din]," Rubico said in an interview with Philstar.com.

But the 14-year-old was left unfazed with his opponents' advantages.

Standing at 5'7", Rubico banked on his own set of skills and roaring motivation.

He did enough to find himself in the top 10 boys who will represent the region in the Global Championships.

"Siguro po yung ano, yung paglalaro po namin gamit ang puso. Kasi ganun naman po talaga pag Pilipino eh," Rubico said on what made him stand out among the taller cagers from other Asian countries.

"Sa lahat ng laro natin kailangan gamitan natin ng puso eh," Rubico said.

Rubico is one of four Filipinos who will represent Asia in the Global Championships, the most selected from one country.

BASKETBALL JR NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Gilas Youth raring to avoid shutout
By John Bryan Ulanday | July 3, 2019 - 12:00am
After two straight setbacks, Gilas Pilipinas youth squad shoots for a breakthrough win today when it wraps up its group stage campaign against Russia in the FIBA U19 World Cup at the Heraklion Arena in Greece.
Sports
Fortune sees Pacquiao nearing peak form
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
Australian strength and conditioning coach Justin Fortune said yesterday Manny Pacquiao is now 90 percent ready to fight Keith...
Sports
As Leonard ponders, free agency moves shake NBA landscape
23 hours ago
Kawhi Leonard's uncertain NBA free agency fate kept three teams in limbo Monday (Tuesday Manila time) as players continued...
Sports
Gilas gives Argentina best shot
By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Undermanned Gilas Pilipinas youth squad gave everything it had before crumbling down the wire anew in a 77-72 loss to powerhouse...
Sports
Cool Smashers, Angels eye big Final Four starts
11 hours ago
PetroGazz and Creamline hope to live up to the hype as they take on rivals they have dominated on their way to topping the...
Sports
Latest
17 minutes ago
Pacquiao reunites with ex-rival Erik Morales in Los Angeles
By Luisa Morales | 17 minutes ago
Morales, who Pacquiao faced three times in his career, paid a visit to the Filipino boxer ahead of his clash with undefeated...
Sports
38 minutes ago
NCAA 95 Preview: Mapua Cardinals
By Rick Olivares | 38 minutes ago
Welcome to Homegrown Pride Year 2 with former star Randy Alcantara now on the sidelines for Mapua.
Sports
51 minutes ago
Serena Williams, Andy Murray team up for Wimbledon mixed doubles
By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Murray, a two-time Wimbledon champion, is recovering from hip surgery and will not be participating in the singles categ...
Sports
1 hour ago
NCAA 95 Preview: St. Benilde Blazers
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
It is a tough NCAA season, and whatever happened before is done. No excuses. It is time for CSB to step up its game.
Sports
2 hours ago
Roach: 'Thurman slower than Heinz ketchup'
By Dino Maragay | 2 hours ago
Freddie Roach has inscribed a message on small whiteboard inside the Wild Card Gym that meant to belittle Keith Thurman and...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with