Playing with 'puso' lifts Pinoy baller over taller competition

MANILA, Philippines – Heart over height is the perfect mantra for Filipino Matthew Rubico in his road to the Jr. NBA Global Championships in Orlando.

Competing against bigger basketball players in the Asia Selection Camp in Jakarta last June, Rubico took the most iconic play in the books for a Pinoy baller: Puso.

"Sobrang hirap po ng pinagdaanan namin nun sa Jakarta kasi yung competition po doon sobrang hirap... yung mga bata po na kasali dun ay mas may skills, mas may height [din]," Rubico said in an interview with Philstar.com.

But the 14-year-old was left unfazed with his opponents' advantages.

Standing at 5'7", Rubico banked on his own set of skills and roaring motivation.

He did enough to find himself in the top 10 boys who will represent the region in the Global Championships.

"Siguro po yung ano, yung paglalaro po namin gamit ang puso. Kasi ganun naman po talaga pag Pilipino eh," Rubico said on what made him stand out among the taller cagers from other Asian countries.

"Sa lahat ng laro natin kailangan gamitan natin ng puso eh," Rubico said.

Rubico is one of four Filipinos who will represent Asia in the Global Championships, the most selected from one country.