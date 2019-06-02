UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
BanKo Perlas team captain Tiamzon thinks they are slowly but surely making significant strides.
BanKo Perlas Strikers FB Page
BanKo Perlas breaks into win column
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - June 2, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — BanKo Perlas needed to tighten its net defense in the final two sets as it turned back Bali Pure, 25-23, 23-25, 25-18, 25-16, yesterday to claim its first win in the Season Three of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

Katherine Bersola had six blocks while American Kia Bright had four as the Perlas Spikers finished with a total of 15 blocks in registering their first victory after dropping their first game to the league-leading PetroGazz Angels, 19-25, 21-25, 12-25, Wednesday.

Bright ended up leading the team with 16 points while Bersola, a former University of the Philippines standout, scattered 15, but it was their intimidating presence at the net particularly in the last two sets that spelled the biggest difference.

Nicole Tiamzon wound up contributing 13 hits while Turkish Yasemin Sahin Yldirim chipped in 11.

BanKo Perlas team captain Tiamzon thinks they are slowly but surely making significant strides.

In the second game, Pacifictown Army edged Motolite, 25-21, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21, to improve to 2-1.

The Power Builders fell to their first defeat.

“We’re definitely improving and taking it a set at a time,” said Tiamzon, speaking in behalf of Thai coach Apichat Kongsowat, in Filipino.

BALI PURE BANKO PERLAS PREMIER VOLLEYBALL LEAGUE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Abueva defends self after heated exchange with Ray Parks' girlfriend
By Luisa Morales | 14 hours ago
Abueva had reportedly made lewd motions toward Parks' girlfriend, Maika Rivera, when he fouled out late in the game on F...
Sports
UST's Eya Laure banners Foton's prized recruits
By Voltaire Mendoza | 11 hours ago
Foton waged a recruiting coup when it secured the services of University of Santo Tomas ace Eya Laure for the Philippine Superliga...
Sports
Banko nips pesky BaliPure for first win
9 hours ago
Banko Perlas notched its first win of the Premier Volleyball League Reinforced Conference after besting a gritty BaliPure...
Sports
Borja dominates IronKids; Corpuz keeps crown
By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
Zedrick James Borja capped a checkered Ironkids career by stamping his class in the 13-14 division of the Alaska Fortified...
Sports
Wilder says Fury rematch to follow Ortiz bout
11 hours ago
World Boxing Council heavyweight world champion Deontay Wilder said that he has lined up a highly anticipated rematch with...
Sports
Latest
Nick Baldwin marked man in Subic
By John Bryan Ulanday | June 2, 2019 - 12:00am
First Philippine full Ironman champion Nick Baldwin of Seychelles sees a tough race when he plunges back to action to test his endurance anew against a slew of strong rivals in the much-awaited Century Tuna Ironman...
1 hour ago
Sports
NCA Big Event derby
June 2, 2019 - 12:00am
The National Cockers Alliance, headed by Gov. Ito Ynares and the Firefly Group, announced the holding of the prestigious NCA Big Event Derby on Tuesday at the Ynares Multi-purpose Building in Pasig City.
1 hour ago
Sports
World Slasher Cup finale today
June 2, 2019 - 12:00am
An interesting mix of cockfight celebrities, first time participants and foreign cockers will shoot for the championship of the 2019 World Slasher Cup 2 Invitational 9-Cock Derby today at the Smart Araneta Coli...
1 hour ago
Sports
Far from a ‘wrap?’
By Joaquin M. Henson | June 2, 2019 - 12:00am
It’ll take four wins to wrap up the NBA Finals series and the Toronto Raptors are now three away from becoming the first team outside the US to capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy.
1 hour ago
Sports
6 hours ago
Army spoils Motolite debut for bounce back win
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Led by guest player Olena Lymareva-Flink, the Lady Troopers bested the young Motolite squad.
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with