FEU survives EAC rally for huge Filoil win

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University survived a furious endgame rally by the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals to win, 73-72, in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup.

The Tamaraws were in control for the first 36 minutes of the game and led, 70-52, after two free throws by Alec Stockton, with 3:32 left to play.

However, EAC came charging back with their trapping defense that blanked FEU over the next three minutes and four seconds as the Generals went on a 15-0 run behind Jethro Mendoza and Marwin Taywan, who combined for nine points during their blitz.

With 51.9 seconds left and FEU clinging to a 70-65 lead, Stockton was whistled for a technical foul elbowing Mendoza.

But Mendoza missed both free throws that ultimately cost them the game.

After another defensive stop, EAC’s Edric Esctacio scored on a putpack to pull within three, 70-67, with 41 seconds left.

FEU sophomore point guard LJ Gonzales was fouled, and he hit one free throw to ease the pressure, 71-67, with 28.4 ticks remaining.

EAC beat the pressure by FEU and consumed only 10 seconds on their offensive shot clock as Taywan scored onba drive to trim the deficit by half, 71-69.

A foul on Gonzales this time saw him knock down both freebies with 3.3 seconds left to make it a two-possession ballgame, 73-69.

Taywan’s triple hit the bottom of the net but time ran out on the Generals, who succumbed to their fifth loss in six matches while FEU evened their Filoil account at 2-2.

“We cannot not play for 40 minutes,” lamented FEU head coach Olsen Racela after the game. “With the kind of lineup that we have, we need to play consistent basketball for 40 minutes. We cannot allow others to catch up. Rarity na lumamang kami ng 18 points. We learn from our mistakes and move on.”

For his part, EAC coach Oliver Bunyi saw not only the positives, but also the botched opportunity, “Learning experience for the team. Sayang. We had a chance to win against a quality team like FEU.”

Gonzales was the only FEU Tamaraw in double digits as he scored 15

points and grabbed four rebounds.

EAC’s duo of Taywan and Mendoza combined for 38 markers.

In the juniors division, De La Salle Zobel blew out Mapua University, 90-69, behind Kean Baclaan, Jac Macasaet and Kobe Dalisay, who each scored 19 points.

In the other high school match, Batang Gilas veteran Bismarck Lina strapped the University of Santo Tomas Tiger Cubs behind his broad back for a 74-70 win over Jose Rizal University.

Lina topscored for the game with 22 points while hauling down 12 boards and passing for two assists.

UST claimed its first win in three matches while JRU sunk to 0-4.

The San Beda Red Cubs, for their part, won their fourth straight match, 98-87 over 0-4 Adamson. Justine Sanchez scored 24 points while Rhayyan Amsali added 22.