UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
FEU survives EAC rally for huge Filoil win
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 30, 2019 - 4:42pm

MANILA, Philippines — Far Eastern University survived a furious endgame rally by the Emilio Aguinaldo College Generals to win, 73-72, in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup. 

The Tamaraws were in control for the first 36 minutes of the game and led, 70-52, after two free throws by Alec Stockton, with 3:32 left to play. 

However, EAC came charging back with their trapping defense that blanked FEU over the next three minutes and four seconds as the Generals went on a 15-0 run behind Jethro Mendoza and Marwin Taywan, who combined for nine points during their blitz. 

With 51.9 seconds left and FEU clinging to a 70-65 lead, Stockton was whistled for a technical foul elbowing Mendoza. 

But Mendoza missed both free throws that ultimately cost them the game. 

After another defensive stop, EAC’s Edric Esctacio scored on a putpack to pull within three, 70-67, with 41 seconds left. 

FEU sophomore point guard LJ Gonzales was fouled, and he hit one free throw to ease the pressure, 71-67, with 28.4 ticks remaining. 

EAC beat the pressure by FEU and consumed only 10 seconds on their offensive shot clock as Taywan scored onba drive to trim the deficit by half, 71-69. 

A foul on Gonzales this time saw him knock down both freebies with 3.3 seconds left to make it a two-possession ballgame, 73-69. 

Taywan’s triple hit the bottom of the net but time ran out on the Generals, who succumbed to their fifth loss in six matches while FEU evened their Filoil account at 2-2. 

“We cannot not play for 40 minutes,” lamented FEU head coach Olsen Racela after the game. “With the kind of lineup that we have, we need to play consistent basketball for 40 minutes. We cannot allow others to catch up. Rarity na lumamang kami ng 18 points. We learn from our mistakes and move on.” 

For his part, EAC coach Oliver Bunyi saw not only the positives, but also the botched opportunity, “Learning experience for the team. Sayang. We had a chance to win against a quality team like FEU.” 

Gonzales was the only FEU Tamaraw in double digits as he scored 15 
points and grabbed four rebounds. 

EAC’s duo of Taywan and Mendoza combined for 38 markers. 

In the juniors division, De La Salle Zobel blew out Mapua University, 90-69, behind Kean Baclaan, Jac Macasaet and Kobe Dalisay, who each scored 19 points. 

In the other high school match, Batang Gilas veteran Bismarck Lina strapped the University of Santo Tomas Tiger Cubs behind his broad back for a 74-70 win over Jose Rizal University.

Lina topscored for the game with 22 points while hauling down 12 boards and passing for two assists. 

UST claimed its first win in three matches while JRU sunk to 0-4. 

The San Beda Red Cubs, for their part, won their fourth straight match, 98-87 over 0-4 Adamson. Justine Sanchez scored 24 points while Rhayyan Amsali added 22. 

BASKETBALL FEU TAMARAWS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Creamline's Alyssa Valdez prioritizes health
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
When Valdez suffered a sprain in the Creamline Cool Smashers PVL Reinforced Conference opener against Petro Gazz, the volleyball...
Sports
Live Updates: NBA Finals Game 1
By PhilstarLIVE | 4 hours ago
Entering into their first Finals appearance in franchise history, the Raptors hold home court advantage over Golden Stat...
Sports
Ujiri goes from Nigerian boyhood to become NBA's Raptors boss
4 hours ago
Masai Ujiri, who only discovered basketball as a teen growing up in Nigeria, made the crucial decisions that lifted the Toronto...
Sports
Report: James, Wade sons to be high school teammates
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Per Tarek Fattal of LA Daily News, James and Wade are both set to attend Sierra Canyon High School later this year.
Sports
Wilma Salas keeping low profile on PVL's hottest team
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
Wilma Sala is currently playing for the hottest team in the PVL.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Local bets gear up for Asian Elite duel
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
SEA Games gold medalist Claire Adorna banners a compact cast of triathletes all set for a fierce battle in the Asian Elite...
Sports
2 hours ago
Arellano's Araña advances to 'King of the Hardcourt' quarters
By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Araña joins Joe Gomez De Liaño of UP, NU’s John Galinato, Letran’s King Caralipio and Lyceum’s...
Sports
2 hours ago
WATCH: Young Filipina baller shows off sweet handles
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
The 13-year-old Vibanco has handles so sweet that even the WNBA couldn't help but take notice.
Sports
3 hours ago
Ardina, Saso slug it out vs world's best
By Dante Navarro | 3 hours ago
LPGA Tour campaigner Dottie Ardina and top amateur Yuka Saso have toned down expectations but are hopeful of their respective...
Sports
5 hours ago
Cousins 'pain-free' but uncertain for NBA Finals opener
5 hours ago
Golden State All-Star center DeMarcus Cousins is "pain-free" after tearing a quad muscle last month but Warriors coach Steve...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with