Malacanang backs Vargas, Tolentino in POC feud

MANILA, Philippines — Malacanang said it supports Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Ricky Vargas and Chairman Abraham "Bambol" Tolentino amid controversy surrounding the organization, Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The Palace expresses support to Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Ricky Vargas and POC Chairman Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino,” Panelo said.

Last May 27, Vargas led a purge in the POC. He sacked former POC chief Peping Cojuangco and other officials from their posts, including Philippine Taekwondo Association secretary-general and Olympian Monsour del Rosario.

Del Rosario was the former SEA Games chef de mission.

The purge came after Vargas cited a 'loss of trust and confidence' in the sacked officials.

Panelo called on all the parties involved to focus on the preparations for the Southeast Asian Games later this year, instead.

"The Philippines will be hosting the 30th Southeast Asian Games this year. We should be together rallying behind and supporting all the Filipino athletes who are set to compete in the games," he said.