Philam Life kicks football clinic into high gear with Tottenham Hotspur coaches

MANILA, Philippines — Philam Life, the country’s premier life insurance company, recently brought to Manila coaches from the world-famous Tottenham Hotspur Football Club to conduct a football clinic for high school students.

They are Anton Blackwood and Shaun Harris, members of the Tottenham Hotspur’s Global Football Development program, which aims to nurture local talent around the world.

This is part of their ongoing global partnership with AIA, Philam Life’s Hong Kong-based parent company.

“Philam Life partnered with the 7’s Football League to help develop the sport. This football clinic is just one of the ways we’re helping the sport gain traction and drive interest among students, allowing us to bring to life our brand promise of helping Filipinos live healthier, longer and better lives,” said Bernadette Chincuanco, head of branding and communications for Philam Life.

Anton Blackwood and Shaun Harris, members of the Tottenham Hotspur's Global Football Development program, conducted the football clinic held at the McKinley Stadium.

Participants of the football clinic were students of Taguig National High School, a beneficiary of Philam Foundation’s Philam Paaralan program, which builds classrooms for unserved and underserved communities in the Philippines.

Held at the McKinley Stadium, the students learned the basic rudiments of football, such as dribbling, shooting, core skills, and ball passing.

For Harris, who has been with the team for almost 10 years, mental strength is the most important aspect to be the best.

“How do they push themselves to be better each week? How do they react when things get tough? Talent might be enough for youth football, but it’s the mental toughness and character that will get you a career in the game. We’ve seen some good players on our travels, and they have shown not only the technical ability but also the passion and drive. In football, you don’t have to be the fastest, strongest, tallest, or most physically fit to be a good player,” Harris said.

Blackwood once played for the Tottenham Hotspur Academy before becoming a development coach.

“I was fortunate enough to play with some world-class athletes and be coached by the best so I believe it shaped me in my current role, sharing my knowledge and trying to develop good players and people,” he said.

“Football offers so many positives outcomes. It’s fun and enjoyable for all ages and ability levels. It allows you to stay active and healthy, and it teaches life skills that can help you in all aspects of life, such as communication, teamwork, and resilience,” he added.

Although football can be a very demanding sport, Harris says there are many benefits which can be used to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“The combination of running, kicking, jumping and changing directions, will ultimately increase stamina, reduce body fat, increase strength, and improve balance and coordination. Beyond that, football can also develop key life skills. There are huge psychological and social benefits, such as teamwork or social skills, problem-solving skills, leadership skills, and decision-making skills," he said.

Tottenham Hotspur Development coaches have worked directly with over 10,000 participants in the past 12 months, including 500 coaches all over the world. In Asia, they have gone to various countries, including Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam and now the Philippines.

They also train a wide and diverse range of talents, including grassroots to elite players, coaches and AIA employees, using renowned coaching methods developed within the Tottenham Hotspur Academy.

Know more about Philam Life and Philam Foundation by visiting their website at philamlife.com, Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PhilamLifeAIA/, or contact them through email at philamlife@aia.com or landline at (02)528-2000.