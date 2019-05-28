UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Students of Taguig National High School, a beneficiary of Philam Foundation’s Philam Paaralan program, got to train with the coaches of world-renowned Tottenham Hotspur football team.
Philam Life/Photo Release
Philam Life kicks football clinic into high gear with Tottenham Hotspur coaches
(Philstar.com) - May 28, 2019 - 4:21pm

MANILA, Philippines Philam Life, the country’s premier life insurance company, recently brought to Manila coaches from the world-famous Tottenham Hotspur Football Club to conduct a football clinic for high school students.

They are Anton Blackwood and Shaun Harris, members of the Tottenham Hotspur’s Global Football Development program, which aims to nurture local talent around the world.

This is part of their ongoing global partnership with AIA, Philam Life’s Hong Kong-based parent company.

“Philam Life partnered with the 7’s Football League to help develop the sport. This football clinic is just one of the ways we’re helping the sport gain traction and drive interest among students, allowing us to bring to life our brand promise of helping Filipinos live healthier, longer and better lives,” said Bernadette Chincuanco, head of branding and communications for Philam Life.

Anton Blackwood and Shaun Harris, members of the Tottenham Hotspur’s Global Football Development program, conducted the football clinic held at the McKinley Stadium. Philam Life/Photo Release

Participants of the football clinic were students of Taguig National High School, a beneficiary of Philam Foundation’s Philam Paaralan program, which builds classrooms for unserved and underserved communities in the Philippines.

Held at the McKinley Stadium, the students learned the basic rudiments of football, such as dribbling, shooting, core skills, and ball passing.

For Harris, who has been with the team for almost 10 years, mental strength is the most important aspect to be the best.

“How do they push themselves to be better each week? How do they react when things get tough? Talent might be enough for youth football, but it’s the mental toughness and character that will get you a career in the game. We’ve seen some good players on our travels, and they have shown not only the technical ability but also the passion and drive. In football, you don’t have to be the fastest, strongest, tallest, or most physically fit to be a good player,” Harris said. 

Blackwood once played for the Tottenham Hotspur Academy before becoming a development coach.

“I was fortunate enough to play with some world-class athletes and be coached by the best so I believe it shaped me in my current role, sharing my knowledge and trying to develop good players and people,” he said.

“Football offers so many positives outcomes. It’s fun and enjoyable for all ages and ability levels. It allows you to stay active and healthy, and it teaches life skills that can help you in all aspects of life, such as communication, teamwork, and resilience,” he added.

Although football can be a very demanding sport, Harris says there are many benefits which can be used to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

“The combination of running, kicking, jumping and changing directions, will ultimately increase stamina, reduce body fat, increase strength, and improve balance and coordination. Beyond that, football can also develop key life skills. There are huge psychological and social benefits, such as teamwork or social skills, problem-solving skills, leadership skills, and decision-making skills," he said. 

Tottenham Hotspur Development coaches have worked directly with over 10,000 participants in the past 12 months, including 500 coaches all over the world. In Asia, they have gone to various countries, including Hong Kong, China, Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Indonesia, Vietnam and now the Philippines.

They also train a wide and diverse range of talents, including grassroots to elite players, coaches and AIA employees, using renowned coaching methods developed within the Tottenham Hotspur Academy. 

Know more about Philam Life and Philam Foundation by visiting their website at philamlife.com, Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/PhilamLifeAIA/, or contact them through email at philamlife@aia.com or landline at (02)528-2000.    

PHILAM LIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Warriors' Durant won't play in Game 1 of NBA Finals; Cousins questionable
5 hours ago
Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant will not play in the opening game of the NBA finals against the Toronto Raptors...
Sports
United VC eyeing Fil-American setters amid Robins-Hardy's departure
By Voltaire Mendoza | 1 day ago
United VC may have lost Alohi Robins-Hardy, but it’s working on transaction that could boost its playmaking department...
Sports
Warriors farewell to Oracle
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 28, 2019 - 12:00am
This is the Golden State Warriors’ final season playing home games at the Oracle Arena in Oakland and they want to go out with a bang.
Sports
Easy transition for PetroGazz import Janisa Johnson
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
We caught up with Johnson to talk about returning to the Philippines as well as her finding her way with her new team.
Sports
Pirates scuttle Generals in Filoil tilt
By Rick Olivares | 5 hours ago
The Lyceum of the Philippines University Pirates bounced back from their loss last week to Far Eastern University with an...
Sports
Latest
Sponsored
1 hour ago
Philam Life kicks football clinic into high gear with Tottenham Hotspur coaches
1 hour ago
Philam Life trains kids in football with the help of Tottenham Hotspur coahes.
Sports
1 hour ago
Ardina gains coveted spot in US Women’s Open
1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina can’t wait to slug it out with the world’s best and the brightest, earning a coveted spot in the...
Sports
2 hours ago
IronKids spices up CT Ironman 70.3
2 hours ago
The future of triathlon takes the spotlight on Saturday as close to 300 kids dispute top honors in various age categories...
Sports
3 hours ago
Fiery start up as Luzvimin golf unwraps
3 hours ago
The top golfing ladies from the country’s leading clubs slug it out in what promises to be an explosive start to the...
Sports
Swan song for McTavish?
By Joaquin Henson | May 28, 2019 - 12:00am
Veteran international referee Bruce McTavish leaves early this morning for Bangkok to work what he said will be his final assignment as the third man in the ring in WBC minimumweight champion Wanheng Menayothin’s...
17 hours ago
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with