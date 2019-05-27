Pirates, Falcons shoot for win No. 4

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University and Adamson seek to keep front-running positions in Group B as the two clash with Emilio Aguinaldo and Jose Rizal, respectively, today in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Falcons pulled the rug from under the Letran Knights, 89-85, Saturday to catch up with the Pirates at the helm with their identical 3-1 slates.

Still, Adamson coach Franz Pumaren said his team is far from what he wants them to be.

“We still need to do a lot of work to become a real contender,” said Pumaren.

The Pirates are eyeing to bounce back after absorbing their first defeat at the hands of the Far Eastern U, 78-86, Monday.

LPU plays EAC, which owns a 1-3 record, at 2:30 p.m while Adamson and JRU (1-3) face off at 4:15 p.m.

University of the Philippines (3-2) and Mapua (1-4) cap the day’s bill in their 6 p.m. encounter.

LPU mentor Topex Robinson, despite their recent loss, is satisfied with the development of his team.

“Life is a continuous learning process. Whether it’s a win or loss, we still get to learn something from it,” said Robinson.