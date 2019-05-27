UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Pirates, Falcons shoot for win No. 4
Joey Villar (The Philippine Star) - May 27, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Lyceum of the Philippines University and Adamson seek to keep front-running positions in Group B as the two clash with Emilio Aguinaldo and Jose Rizal, respectively, today in the Filoil Flying V Preseason Cup 2019 at the Flying V Centre in San Juan City.

The Falcons pulled the rug from under the Letran Knights, 89-85, Saturday to catch up with the Pirates at the helm with their identical 3-1 slates.

Still, Adamson coach Franz Pumaren said his team is far from what he wants them to be.

“We still need to do a lot of work to become a real contender,” said Pumaren.

The Pirates are eyeing to bounce back after absorbing their first defeat at the hands of the Far Eastern U, 78-86, Monday.

LPU plays EAC, which owns a 1-3 record, at 2:30 p.m while Adamson and JRU (1-3) face off at 4:15 p.m.

University of the Philippines (3-2) and Mapua (1-4) cap the day’s bill in their 6 p.m. encounter.

LPU mentor Topex Robinson, despite their recent loss, is satisfied with the development of his team.

“Life is a continuous learning process. Whether it’s a win or loss, we still get to learn something from it,” said Robinson.

BASKETBALL FILOIL FLYING V PRESEASON CUP 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Petro Gazz blanks Creamline as Valdez exits with injury
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Leaning on explosive imports Wilma Salas and Janisa Johnson, the Angels were able to pull off an emphatic upset against the...
Sports
Que rallies to finish joint 4th in Kansai Open
By Dante Navarro | 8 hours ago
Angelo Que churned out a solid seven-under 65 and salvaged a share of fourth in the Kansai Open Golf Championship ruled by...
Sports
PVL: PacificTown Army overcomes BaliPure in four sets
By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Led by imports Lena Lymareva and Jenelle Jordan, Army gave a rousing start to their Premier Volleyball League Reinforced...
Sports
Thai fights back, clinches TPGA Open
By Dante Navarro | 9 hours ago
Wisut Artjanawat snapped a five-year title drought in style, battling back from six down to beat local veteran Sung Mao Chang...
Sports
Once Pacquiao connects, Thurman will run like the others
By Abac Cordero | 1 day ago
Strength and conditioning expert Justin Fortune found the words to best describe Manny Pacquiao’s next opponent.
Sports
Latest
1 hour ago
Rayray Parks, Elite make it three in a row
By Olmin Leyba | 1 hour ago
Blackwater continued to roll, taking Columbian Dyip as its third victim in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, 118-110, to snatch...
Sports
1 hour ago
Team Philippines puts decent stand against Aussies
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Gilas Pilipinas women’s team showed some fight against fancied Australia before losing steam in the end, and absorbed...
Sports
1 hour ago
Fireworks in POC assembly today
By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Fireworks are expected in the POC General Assembly at Max’s Restaurant on Capitol Drive, Pasig, this morning as POC...
Sports
1 hour ago
Lady Troopers return with a bang in PVL
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Pacifictown Army made a rousing return as it turned back an undermanned Bali Pure, 25-20, 25-16, 24-26, 25-23, yesterday at...
Sports
1 hour ago
Angelo Que rallies to finish joint 4th in Kansai Open
By Dante Navarro | 1 hour ago
Angelo Que churned out a solid seven-under 65 and salvaged a share of fourth in the Kansai Open Golf Championship ruled by...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with