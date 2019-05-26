Gilas faces Australia in FIBA women’s 3x3

MANILA, Philippines — Gilas Pilipinas women’s team seeks to make the most out of its historic debut in the playoff round as it clashes with heavy favorite Australia today in the quarterfinals of the FIBA 3x3 Asia Cup in Changsa, China.

The national team of Afril Bernardino, Janine Pontejos, Jack Aminam and Clare Castro lost to Japan, 8-21, and then smashed Sri Lanka, 21-6, Friday to book a historic first appearance in the knockout playoffs.

The Nationals’ entry was made official after the Japanese routed the Sri Lankans, 21-11, late Friday.

The Filipinos would try to keep their Cinderalla run going as they seek to slay the powerhouse Opal, who swept their group with pulsating victories over the New Zealand Kiwis, the defending champions, 17-15, and the host Chinese, 16-14.

Australia is out to match, if not improve, on a bronze medal performance in last year’s edition.

Their match is set at 12:10 p.m.