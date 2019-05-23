UAAP
DEAN'S CORNER
NBA
Chadao-FEU nips CEU for last PBA D-League playoff berth
(Philstar.com) - May 23, 2019 - 2:31pm

MANILA, Philippines – Chadao-FEU booked the last Foundation Group ticket to the 2019 PBA D-League playoffs, outlasting Centro Escolar University, 74-69, Thursday at JCSGO Gym in Cubao.

"Our goal is to make it to the playoffs and nakuha na namin ang first goal namin," said coach Olsen Racela.

The Tamaraws leaned on L-Jay Gonzales, who collected 15 points, five rebounds, five assists, and three steals to lead his side to the victory and end the eliminations on a four-game win streak.

Wendell Comboy added 13 points, four boards, two assists, and two steals, while Joseph Nunag got 12 points, three rebounds, and two assists in the win.

Chadao-FEU wound up with a 6-3 card, eliminating Marinerong Pilipino (5-4) in the process.

The Tamaraws now brace for Aspirants Group top seed Cignal-Ateneo (8-1), who owns a twice-to-beat advantage, in the crossover quarters set on Monday.

Chadao-FEU squandered a 69-58 lead within the last five minutes as Judel Fuentes and Maodo Malick Diouf rallied CEU back to knot the score at 69 in the last 2:08.

Branrey Bienes would answer back with a trey, Patrick Tchuente put the nail in the coffin with a putback slam to extend the lead to five.

Fuentes carried CEU (7-2) with 24 points and four rebounds, while Diouf registered a double-double with his 11 points, 11 rebounds, three steals, and two blocks.

The Scorpions still enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage in the quarters, but their opponent still depends on the result of the Valencia City Bukidnon-SSCR versus Diliman College-Gerry's Grill game later.

The scores:

CHADAO-FEU 74 – Gonzales 15, Comboy 13, Nunag 12, Tchuente 9, Flores 8, Stockton 6, Bienes 5, Celzo 4, Tuffin 2, Mantua 0.

CEU 69 – Fuentes 24, Diouf 11, Rojas 10, Formento 6, Chan 6, Lisbo 5, Ke. Caballero 4, Uri 3, Sunga 0, Diaz 0, Abastillas 0, Santos 0, Intic 0.

Quarters: 13-20, 41-41, 60-56, 74-69.

BASKETBALL D LEAGUE PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
WATCH: Kai Sotto adds long-range bombs to shooting arsenal in US training
By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Training with renowned basketball skills coach Nick Stapleton, Sotto has put on a lot of work in his shooting.
Sports
RJ Abarrientos takes charge for Ricci Rivero-less Gilas in win over Iran
By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Abarrientos shot the lights out with seven long-range bombs, finishing with a staggering 18 points.
Sports
76ers' Simmons banners Australia's star-studded FIBA World Cup team
4 hours ago
Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons headlines an NBA player-dominated preliminary Australia squad for this year's Basketball...
Sports
Federer, Nadal threaten Djokovic bid for historic Grand Slam
6 hours ago
Novak Djokovic can become only the second man in history to have twice held all four Grand Slam titles at the same time with...
Sports
Thurman to Pacquiao: I’ll show you the exit
By Dino Maragay | 1 day ago
WBA “super” welterweight champion Keith Thurman just hit the jackpot in the Manny Pacquiao sweepstakes.
Sports
Latest
2 hours ago
From the streets to the court: Basketball gives out of school youth a second chance
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Minguillo, 13, had been chosen as one of the ten 2019 Jr. NBA All-Stars. Yet, he almost didn't have the chance to prove ...
Sports
4 hours ago
Pacquiao hopes Thurman will back up words
By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao is hoping that Keith Thurman’s fists are as good as the American’s loud mouth.
Sports
16 hours ago
NorthPort clobbers Alaska
By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
Hardly missing a beat despite the absence of star guard Stanley Pringle, undermanned NorthPort hammered Alaska, 103-81, to...
Sports
16 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao: I’m not intimidated
By Abac Cordero | 16 hours ago
The staredown between WBA welterweight kings Manny Pacquiao and Keith Thurman lasted only 18 seconds at the Gotham Hall in...
Sports
16 hours ago
Alvin Aguilar appeals for more events
By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Wrestling Association of the Philippines (WAP) president Alvin Aguilar said yesterday he has been referred by POC president...
Sports
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with