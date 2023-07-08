YCO Cloud launches in Philippines, unveils data center facility

YCO Cloud Campus One is ISO 22237- and TIA 942 Design-certified

MANILA, Philippines — Data center expansion continues in the Philippines market, owing to local data use and the country’s strategic location. The exponential advancement in internet technologies resulted in data center demand.

Recently, a new player in the data center industry formally launched at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City.

YCO Cloud is a Philippine-based digital infrastructure company developing sustainably built, carrier-neutral, greenfield data centers. The company's goal is to situate the Philippines as the digital gateway to the ASEAN region.

During the launch, YCO Cloud unveiled its first greenfield project, YCO Cloud Campus One, a data center facility in the Light Industry and Science Park IV in Malvar, Batangas.

While still in its construction phase, YCO Cloud Campus One was awarded its TIA 942 Design Certification and ISO 22237 certification. YCO Cloud is the first data center in the Philippines to receive the ISO 22237 certification. Both the ISO 22237 and TIA 942 Design were awarded by EPI, the largest provider of ANSI/TIA-942 conformity audit and certification services in the world.

Edward van Leent, chairman and CEO of EPI highlights, “This data center is really aimed at the mission critical sector. Customers can have the confidence that the IT equipment and all the data are well-protected both from an availability point of view and from a security point of view.”

YCO Chief Executive Officer Nikolas de Ynchausti says that YCO Cloud will be able to deliver capacity by 2024. He adds that the company’s primary focus is on encouraging hyperscalers, wholesale enterprises, and potentially, telecommunication companies to use its facilities.

Among those in attendance during the launch are data center occupiers, suppliers and real estate advisory company JLL Philippines.

"I like to say that this is passion project for the family," Ynchausti said at the end of the program. "I keep talking about it 24/7, because it's the clearest way we see to start unlocking all the value in the Philippines, all the opportunities we have here, all of the great things this country can do."