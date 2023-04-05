Bulacan's first-ever CBD to fuel major employment and business opportunities

Northwin Main Street, the rising central business district inside the Northwin Global City, will be carefully master-planned for connectivity and mobility as it features promenades and green parks in between different blocks.

Shophouses, offices, residential condos and more to create diverse, new investments in Megaworld’s 85-hectare Northwin Global City

In the past several years, Filipinos from different provinces would have to travel by car, bus, or plane, among others, to experience the vibrant, fast-paced urban jungle that is Metro Manila, veering away from the quiet, serene life of their hometowns in exchange for the quality education or high-paying career city life has to offer.

However, time is ticking for this kind of move as provinces from around the country have begun to develop townships of their own, reflecting the busy, dynamic cities of Metro Manila, only encapsulated in their own spaces.

Bulacan is no exception. Aiming to further develop its rising economy, it recently broke ground for the development of Northwin Global City, the province’s first-ever central business district (CBD).

Spearheaded by Megaworld Corporation, Northwin Global City is envisioned to mirror the hustle and bustle of the property giant’s other pioneering township developments like Eastwood City in Quezon City, Uptown Bonifacio and McKinley Hill in Taguig City, and Iloilo Business Park in Mandurriao, Iloilo.

“We hope to be able to add great value to its constituents by helping create jobs and opportunities as we continue developing Northwin Global City into Bulacan’s very own world-class central business district.” said Alliance Global Group, Inc. chief executive officer, Kevin L. Tan.

A rising Philippine ecomic powerhouse

Gracing the official launch of Northwin Global City were (from left) Bulacan 4th District Representative, Cong. Linabelle Villarica; Marilao Mayor Henry R. Lutao; Valenzuela Mayor Weslie Gatchalian, representing the development partners for Northwin Global City; Bulacan Governor Daniel R. Fernando; Kevin L. Tan, chief executive officer, Alliance Global Group, Inc.; Noli D. Hernandez, executive vice president for sales and marketing, Megaworld; Bocaue Mayor Eduardo Villanueva, Jr.; Cristina C. Tuzon, president, Bulacan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During the official launch of Northwin Global City, executives from Megaworld, its development partners and public officials from Bulacan came together to celebrate the commencement of the P98 billion, 85-hectare township development, which covers the municipalities of Marilao and Bocaue in Bulacan.

“Being a pure-blooded Bulaceño myself who calls the province his home, I take so much pride in having the opportunity to bring excitement and dynamism of a Megaworld township development here in my own province,” said Megaworld executive vice president for sales and marketing, Noli D. Hernandez. “I am so excited to bring our work here and we have lots of big plans for Bulacan and my fellow Bulaceños.”

Hernandez also thanked the government officials of Bulacan for giving their utmost trust and support to Megaworld to develop Bulacan’s first-ever central business district.

In a special message, Bulacan Governor Daniel R. Fernando welcomed the opportunities that Northwin Global City will soon offer to the province.

“In the next few years, every road leads to Bulacan. I am very grateful for the construction of Northwin Global City as this development brings immeasurable opportunities, not only for our Bulaceño compatriots but also for our fellow Filipinos,” he said.

With Bulacan housing a huge number of businesses that contributes to economic development, Fernando declares the province as the next global destination through the CBD.

“It is the new economic powerhouse, not only in the country but, indeed, the whole world,” he proudly shares.

Fernando also placed the spotlight on the different opportunities the Northwin Global City can bring not just to his fellow Bulaceños but to the entire Filipino people, as well.

A hub for business development

Bulacan Chamber of Commerce President Cristina Tuzon lauds Megaworld's plans as it will help create a more conducive environment for communities and businesses in the province.

Marilao Mayor Henry Lutao also expressed his gratitude to Megaworld for helping put their municipality on the map towards stronger economic development.

“This will not only increase our revenue but, most importantly, will create employment for our community and will definitely improve the economy of our town and of our people,” he said.

Mayor Eduardo Villanueva, Jr. of Bocaue echoed Lutao’s sentiments and welcomed the township development in their municipality.

“When we found out that this project will penetrate the town of Bocaue, Megaworld had no difficulty in talking to us because we saw how the town of Bocaue will be on its way towards development,” he said.

Closing the ceremony, Cristina Tuzon, president of the Bulacan Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the importance of Northwin Global City’s role in the province’s economic development.

“Bulacan is, indeed, fortunate for the trust that Megaworld extended in investing their valuable resources, time, and effort to really create a meaningful impact and strengthen our business community through this 85-hectare township development,” she said.

Moreover, with the help of Northwin Global City, Tuzon believes the township development will help Bulacan in different aspects—from employment to local tourism. “We have the power to really shift the future of investment opportunities into our hands.”

Sustainable township inspired by NYC's Fifth Avenue

9 Central Park will be located near Northwin Main Street and the township's green plaza.

Rising along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX), Northwin Global City will feature a 16-hectare CBD called Northwin Main Street, deeply inspired by the master plan behind New York City’s Fifth Avenue. It will have mixed-use commercial skyscrapers, retail stores, office buildings, and hotels that are close to one another.

Moreover, Northwin Global City will have several high-rise residential condominiums, one of which is the 23-story 9 Central Park that was launched last 2022.

Featuring contemporary French industrial architecture inspired by Greenwich West in New York City, 9 Central Park offers 478 “smart home units,” each featuring a wireless smart home system to provide its future residents with convenient and easy control of several features, such as lighting and appliances, in one mobile app.

Furthermore, Northwin Global City will also have its own lifestyle mall, educational institutions, and curated gardens & parks, all making up 40% of the development.It will also house some sustainable infrastructure for better mobility and connectivity, such as solar-powered and LED streetlights, an underground cabling system, fiber optic cabling, bike lanes, a stormwater detention facility for flood prevention, and an intermodal transport terminal.

Lastly, Northwin Global City boasts its convenience to travelers and commuters, housing one of the stations of the 147-km North-South Commuter Railway and being near the Clark International Airport and the developing New Manila International Airport.

The township development can be easily accessed from the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, the Makati Central Business District, and Bonifacio Global City via Skyway 3 towards NLEX, taking approximately an hour during normal traffic.

For more information on Northwin Global City, please visit https://www.megaworldcorp.com/townships/northwin-global-city.