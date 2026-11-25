Mining Philippines 2026: From global trend to national strategy

Members of the COMP board of trustees with DENR Secretary Mitch Cuna (From left): COMP Legal Committee head Atty. Dicky Salazar; COMP co-vice chairman and Philex president and CEO Euls Austin Jr.; COMP co-vice chairman and NAC president and CEO Dennis Zamora; Oceanagold Philippines president and general manager Atty.Joan Adaci-Cattiling; COMP chairman and Silangan COO Atty. Mike Toledo; DENR Secretary Mitch Cuna; TVIRD president Mike Regino; GFNI and PGMC president Atty. Dante Bravo; Lepanto Mining president and COO Bryan Yap; CNC president Tony Co; DMCI Holdings chairman and president Sid Consunji; and Atlas Consolidated president and CEO Adrian Ramos.

I am not a betting man. I may love the occasional gander at the roulette or craps table, in true Bond 007 fashion, but never poker, slot machines, horse races or cockfights.

When we at the Chamber of Mines of the Philippines (COMP) chose this year’s theme, “From Global Trend to National Strategy: Developing the Philippines’ Critical Minerals Playbook,” we were making a bet. We were betting that the Philippines was ready to stop watching the critical minerals story and start writing its own chapter. After two days at the Conrad Manila last October, I believe that bet is paying off.

This was our largest Mining Philippines ever: more than 70 exhibitors on a fully booked floor, some 300 delegates, and, for the first time, the embassies of Sweden and Australia as formal partners. For the second year running, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sent a keynote message, this time through DENR Secretary Juan Miguel Cuna. Last year, PBBM delivered the keynote himself.

The author with Secretary Cuna

In my welcome remarks, I tried to hold two truths together: the demand for minerals is unquestionable, and so are the consequences of extracting them. I credited the Marcos Jr. administration for balancing growth with oversight through Republic Act 12253, Executive Order 122 and the Critical Minerals Development Roadmap, and reminded the room that public confidence is earned daily. The President’s message, delivered by Secretary Cuna, backed that direction, pointing to growing partnerships with the United States, Canada, Australia and Sweden. For investors, a second consecutive message signals continuity.

The eight plenary sessions turned the theme into substance. Day one covered the Philippines’ place in the emerging critical minerals order, nickel’s transition, responsible mining as a competitive advantage, and a new social license compact with host communities. Day two turned to financing downstream processing, the Nordic and Australian playbooks, and a closing question: “Whose Nickel Is It?”

Silangan head of corporate affairs and communications Atty. Francis Joseph Ballesteros Jr. with Silangan president and CEO Engineer Euls Austin Jr.

The first-ever TSM Excellence Awards reminded us that sustainability is already being practiced by Chamber members, not merely promised.

Engineer Eulalio Austin Jr., president and CEO of Philex Mining and Silangan Mindanao Mining Co. and a member of our board of trustees, closed the conference. Opportunity, he said, is not readiness. We need policy certainty, a fiscal regime that keeps investment, faster and more predictable permitting, and a plan to add value onshore. None of it matters unless mining is done in a right and principled manner, and sustainability, safety and community partnership ran through every session. Automation and digitalization, he added, are now the standard. After seven decades of Philex and now Silangan, his optimism was open-eyed.

Euls’s charge was that what was said in that ballroom must not stay in that ballroom. I would sharpen it into four priorities. Turn conversation into projects, starting with the pilots Sweden has signaled. Move onshore processing into bankable plans. Keep permitting faster without making it weaker. And keep earning the social license, one community at a time.

Mining was once the wrongly accused poster child for environmental degradation. It is now indispensable to the fight against climate change. The playbook for this is now on the table.

See you at Mining Philippines 2027, with new projects to show and new milestones to celebrate.