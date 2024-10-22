Gems of advice for aspiring jewelers

Strozzi handcrafted jewelry, a local brand based in Liloan, Cebu, is known for its vibrant, intricate designs that celebrate Philippine culture and nature.

“In 2005, my parents encouraged me to enroll in a metal-making workshop in Cebu under FAME. It was a six-month, hands-on intensive training course under the direction of German metal artist Ingrid Haufe. That was the time I discovered my passion for metalsmithing and love for jewelry making,” shares jewelry designer Strozzi Abecel Rosende.

(How she got her first name “Strozzi” is an interesting story. “My papa found my name in one of the books he read. There’s a prominent artist in Italy named Bernardo Strozzi.”)

A graduate of the University of San Carlos-Technological Center Cebu City with a degree in Fine Arts major in Interior Design, Abecel’s early love for art, fashion and Filipino culture is evident in the brand’s unique aesthetic. Strozzi Handcrafted Jewelry creates pieces inspired by Filipino life and traditions, such as jeepney pins and necklaces, bahay kubo, and coconut earrings. The designs, using locally sourced materials, feature a colorful assortment of stones like turquoise, malachite, lapis lazuli, and shells from the beaches of the Philippines.

Strozzi believes that, ‘More is more.’

According to Abecel, “Strozzi embodies the mantra ‘More is more,’ emphasizing colorful, story-rich, and culturally meaningful designs that reflect love for fiestas, color and Filipino heritage.” Inspired by one of her mentors, Radel Paredes, Abecel continues to pass on her knowledge to others, contributing to the development of future artisans and metalsmiths not only by training them but also giving them jobs and providing them with housing.

Strozzi emphasizes the importance of giving back and empowering others. Abecel built a business that not only produces beautiful jewelry, but also improves the lives of the local community.

Her journey into metalsmithing was unexpected, but she embraced the challenge.

Abecel shares her advice with those who want to go into the handcrafted jewelry business.

1. Passion. When you desire to engage in the business of making handcrafted jewelry, you must examine first if you really have the passion deep inside. There are lots of difficulties you have to go through. And it is only the passion that will keep you sailing forward. From designing to the finish, you will have sleepless nights at times.

2. Patience. As the business grows bigger, you have to hire more workers. This kind of industry cannot just simply hire unskilled workers. You have smithers, the ones who do the soldering and forming of the jewelry casings. Then, the inlayers who do the inlaying of gemstones into the casings. Then, the sanders and buffers for the polishing job. These workers know that their boss cannot just easily hire workers who have their kind of expertise.

3. Endurance. In the jewelry business, the competition is overwhelming. You have keen competition from the jewelry tycoons of China. Your only advantage is to let the buyers know that your products are handcrafted. They are made with love and passion. Smart buyers choose the handmade ones as their best buys.

4. Honesty. This is always the key to selling handmade jewelry. You must be honest about the gemstone and the kind of metal used as jewelry casing.

5. Production cost. You must keep ready and attainable all needed production materials. Because by the time a particular material has gone out of stock, the waiting time for procurement counts a lot.

Strozzi hand-crafted jewelry celebrates Philippine culture.

6. Motivation of workers. They are bound to be inwardly and happily motivated by the workplace environment, up-to-date salaries, benefits and by the way they are treated.

7. Elasticity of rules. At times, we have to be elastic in dealing with the workers, especially since they are hard to find. Usually, the boys do not report for work on Mondays. Why? They are drunk on Sundays and have a hangover on Mondays. With elasticity in rules, you will survive through the years.

8. Outings. Though seldom done each year, we have to have a swimming spree to get together with the workers. This makes them feel that they are loved and belong to a family.

9. Wellness. It cannot be avoided that sickness surfaces along the many days or weeks of work. You must attend to what is needed to help them. From first aid to something more.

10. Approachability. Being the boss, you must be approachable. Always remember that in the industry you’re in, hire only skilled workers who cannot be found in schools. Their skills or expertise cannot be obtained from any academy. Thus, you have to take care of them and be ever approachable. You must be smart enough to balance the relationship between you and them.

