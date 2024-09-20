When silver is gold

One proof that Joanne Rae Ramirez, editor-in-chief of PeopleAsia, is well-loved by her dear friends and close associates was the intimate party tendered recently to celebrate her 25th year as editor-in-chief of the no-nonsense magazine.

The sumptuous dinner — comprised of gazpacho, roasted grape and pecorino salad, paella Cerveseria, broiled tail of yellow hamatchi with chorizo and clams, canonigo and churros con chocolate — was hosted by stylish businesswoman Tina Cuevas and Gambia Honorary Consul Agnes Huibonhoa at the Cerveseria restaurant in BGC.

Joanne’s silver milestone turned gold with a “golden” guest — Paris Olympics double-gold medalist Carlos Yulo. Carlos came with “the wind beneath his wings,” Cynthia Carrion Norton, president of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines.

French Ambassador Marie Fontanel (left) with Carlos Yulo and Cynthia Carrion Norton.

“My idol!” former Taguig mayor and congressman Freddie Tinga exclaimed when he saw the Golden Boy. Right away, he and his wife, Kaye Tinga, president of the Cultural Center of the Philippines, had a photo op with Carlos Yulo.

Even French Ambassador Marie Fontanel had a photo together with the silver girl and the golden boy before dinner.

The dinner — with lively singing and dancing — was also graced by Doctors Aivee and Z Teo and their daughter Keli, Karen Santos, Rose Anne Belmonte and Christine Dayrit.

“What a wonderful evening to celebrate Joanne Rae as editor-in-chief of PeopleAsia magazine for 25 years surrounded by close friends. My pleasure to be seated beside Joanne and our Pinoy pride, Carlos Yulo. Both Joanne and Carlos are gold! And the party is golden,” said Tina.

An exquisite dinner setup for Joanne Rae Ramirez for her 25th anniversary in PeopleAsia.

She added: “Joanne is sweet and kind. I treasure my friendship with Prima (we call each other cariñosamente cousins).”

For her part, Agnes said, “Twenty-five years is a milestone. To have grown with PeopleAsia and to have PeopleAsia grow with Joanne in it for over two decades — it’s absolutely amazing! That’s a milestone.”

Tina and Agnes are correct: kindness, brilliance and style — let me add, beauty — have something to do with the creation of a milestone.

What does it mean to celebrate 25 years as EIC of PeopleAsia, a game changer of a magazine?

“It means being thankful to the Almighty for this blessing. It is the honor of my career that the late Max Soliven and Babe Romualdez (now Ambassador to the United States) chose me to be the editor-in-chief of PeopleAsia magazine 25 years ago, a responsibility I was not expecting. I was stunned when I was summoned to the then PeopleAsia office in Ortigas for the announcement. Mr. Soliven said he only had one choice, and that was me. My first PeopleAsia ID was issued on Aug. 1. 1999.

Carlos Yulo with STAR columnist Christine Dayrit and the author.

“I am also profoundly grateful to the Belmonte brothers — Miguel, The STAR president; Isaac, the EIC; and Kevin, a member of The STAR board — for “seconding” me to PeopleAsia especially during those first, teething years of the magazine. It has been and is fulfilling and a constant learning experience, too, especially when Ambassador Romualdez appointed me general manager as well in 2014,” Joanne said.

And what are the highlights of her career in the magazine?

“Oh so many. Every day is a highlight. PeopleAsia has mounted the most star-studded, significant and memorable awards nights. During one of them, the visiting cast of Mamma Mia performed and Apl.d.Ap and Manny Pacquiao were awardees on the same night! I also remember our recent Men Who Matter awards night, wherein we raised over P1 million in cash and in kind for typhoon Carina victims. We strive to give meaning to our work as we train the spotlight on real lives, real stories and real people,” she said.

“Joanne is exacting and intuitive. Many times she’d get a hunch or gut feel that eventually turns out right. The best part working with her is that she likes sharing the spotlight with her team. She likes mentoring people and introducing them into the world,” said Jose Paolo dela Cruz, managing editor of PeopleAsia.

The celebration of friendship was not only about her and her guests. On an easel for all to see — and remember — was the blown-up cover of the first-ever issue of PeopleAsia that hit the newsstands (in December 1999, with Donita Rose on the cover).

Congratulations, Sultana! (Now, that’s my golden term of endearment for my inspiring editor and beautiful friend. Bar none.)