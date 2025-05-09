Carl & Gi-Anne Ramirezâ€™s wedding: â€˜The beauty of the world is right beside meâ€™

Carl & Gi-Anne Ramirez’s wedding: ‘The beauty of the world is right beside me’

She is his “world.” And the world “is so much more fun with her in my life.”

He is her “safe place, my laughter on ordinary days and my partner in every adventure.”

Before man and God, on a two-day wedding ceremony at Pico de Loro in Nasugbu, Batangas, Carl Francis “Chino” Ramirez and Gi-Anne Agoncillo sealed their love. And the world, so to speak, fell in love with them, too.

“We met over a decade ago in 2011 in BPI. We were both just starting out in our banking careers. Since we worked pretty closely together, there was some professional distance that had to be maintained. We were also both in respective relationships at that time,” said Carl, an assistant vice president for BPI. He is the only child of ad man Ed Ramirez and PeopleAsia editor-in-chief Joanne Rae Ramirez.

The couple with their principal sponsors (from left) Sheila Agoncillo-Andres, Carina Bustamante, Christine Maglalang, Malou Acopiado, LilyAnn Favis, Valerie Sotto, Amelita Intalan, Pinky Bembo, Alice Eduardo, Sen Loren Legarda, the couple, Sec Sonny Angara, Kevin Tan, Miguel Belmonte, Delbert Andres, Oscar Acopiado, Ping Sotto, Dennis Agoncillo, Nap Agoncillo, Boy Favis and Büm Tenorio Jr.

On Dec. 2, 2017, while the two were on their first “weekend meetup” to attend an OPM band concert, they were drawn to the poignant melody of Ben&Ben’s “Maybe the Night.” And the “maybe” in the song became a definite depiction of what they felt for each other. The music played so well — down to their hearts. They hit love head on. And to the altar of St. Therese of the Child Jesus chapel of Pico de Loro on April 25, 2025, Carl brought Gi-Anne to be his wife.

“Chins is my trusty navigator — on trips and in life. Even getting lost together turns into an adventure. At the end of the day, whether we end up at the right location or accidentally discover the best hole-in-the-wall bar and restaurant, there’s no one else I’d rather take detours with,” said Gi-Anne, a senior manager at Security Bank. She is the daughter of Gina and the late Manuel Agoncillo.

At the beautiful sunset renewal of vows on April 26 at Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club, Chino was a handsome picture of bliss in his Puey Quinones barong Tagalog as he waited for his wife. Gi-Anne, resplendent and beautiful in her Michael Leyva gown, walked down the aisle with the look of love — her gaze only on the love of her life.

Carl and Gi-Anne Ramirez at their beautiful sunset renewal of vows at Pico de Loro Beach and Country Club.

Their ninongs and ninangs were the couple’s personal choices. To give honor to some of the principal sponsors of the groom’s parents, Carl and Gi-Anne asked STAR president and CEO Miguel Belmonte and Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara to be their ninongs. Miguel’s mom, the late STAR founder Betty Go-Belmonte, and Sonny’s father, the late senate president Ed Angara, were principal sponsors during the wedding of Ed and Joanne.

Sen. Loren Legarda, Alliance Global Group CEO Kevin Tan and Sta. Elena Construction and Development Corp. president and CEO Alice Eduardo also stood as principal witnesses to the union of Carl and Gi-Anne.

“Our trio — composed of Ed, Chino and myself — will now be a quartet. Our triangle will now have four corners,” said the beautiful mother-of-the groom Joanne, who wore a Michael Leyva in the garden ceremony and a Francis Libiran in the church wedding, emphasizing that she and Ed have also gained a precious daughter in Gi-Anne.

The beach reception was a delicious smorgasbord of Cebu lechon belly, buttered confit salmon, chicken salpicao, chimichurri braised beef, baked penne ziti and sauteed cabbage with mushroom and tofu. The pretty wedding cakes were designed by Penk Ching of Pastry Bin and Celine Almazora of Sweet Ideas.

“I promise you, my love, I will wake up next to you every morning with a smile on my face,” Carl told Gi-Anne in his vow, “because the thought of starting each day with you makes everything special…With you, the beauty of the world is right beside me.”

“With you, life feels easy,” Gi-Anne, in between tears, told Carl. “I can’t imagine life without the warmth and the humor that you bring.”

Such love!

Congratulations, Chino and Gi-Anne, mga inaanak. May your years ahead as husband and wife be filled with love and joy. *