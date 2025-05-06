The mother of all loves

Baby Angara and DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara, Joey Concepcion and mother Marivic, Betty Aguilar-Cabal and Chaye Revilla, and Juanita and Steven Tan, president of SM Supermalls.

That people say “motherhood” statements to describe something encompassing and positive is a statement on the epic love of a mother.

You immediately realize what the metaphor means in its purest sense. It has become easily understandable because a mother’s love needs no explanation.

Or, some say “the mother of all” shows, the “mother of all” inventions to mean the best, the greatest, the most stupendous.

Such is the word “mother,” it can only mean superlatives.

While I was growing up, my late father Frank Mayor was the wind beneath my wings. My mother Sonia was our home’s oxygen. Without her love, nurturing and support, there would have been no wind. She was the warm hearth that awaited her four daughters each day as they came home from school, the soft mattress on which we would roll with life’s punches.

Happy Mother’s Day, Mommy! I love you and appreciate you.

***

Medy Ramsay (right) and daughter-in-law Elena Adarna Ramsay, Nellie Mayor Loleng and Karen Loleng Parungo, The late Viola V. Cruz and Ruthy Vera and The author with son Carl Francis Ramirez and mother Sonia Mayor.

I asked several personalities what they admire most about their mothers. Here are their “motherhood” statements:

DepEd Secretary Sonny Angara on Baby Angara:

I admire most my mother’s grace and her smarts. As a teacher she is so organized and well-spoken. She also taught us siblings to love learning and exploring, hence our love for culture and history and the arts, among others.

Joey Concepcion on Marivic Concepcion:

My mother is deeply religious. In the earlier years while we growing up, she was the president of Admiral Hotel . She was managing that hotel for so many years and I remember having lunch with her when I was studying in De La Salle University-Taft. She was a devoted wife to my dad (the late Jose Concepcion Sr.), supported him during the Namfrel days. She is now 88 — still strong and does her exercises with trainers. She’s always lived a simple life, extreme at times but my sisters push her to shop.

Karen Loleng Parungo on Nellie Mayor Loleng:

According to my sister Cheryl, our mom never complained even while going through tough times in life, just like her own mother, our grandma Mary. Even during the toughest of times, she finds things to be grateful for, she has a positive outlook in the midst of adversity.

If Dad (Elpidio J. Loleng) was the backbone — my mom was the muscle and flesh that held everyone together.

Derek Ramsay on Medy Ramsay:

My mother’s strength and honesty. Her love is so pure and honest.

Chaye Cabal Revilla on Betty Cabal:

I admire most my mom’s discipline, unwavering strength and selflessness, and her centeredness and trust in our Heavenly Father. No matter how tough life gets, she never questions our Heavenly Father’s will. She always puts us and others first before herself and handles everything with principle, grace and love. She always finds ways and I have never seen her panic.

Steven Tan on Juanita Tan:Ê

My mom raised us with unfailing love, selflessness and generosity, placing our needs and care above all else. She is my absolute hero. Without her, I wouldn’t be where I am now. Because of this, I have always lived life with gratitude and reciprocity — giving back to others and paying it forward. And now that I am able, I shower my mom with the best comfort. My love for her is limitless. For my mom, every day is Mother’s Day.

Ruthy Vera on the late Viola Cruz:

I was blessed with a mother whose love, faith and wisdom shaped the very core of who I am. Our relationship was deeply rooted in affection, shared experiences and mutual respect — she was not only my mother but also my confidante, life guide and dearest friend.

Her quiet strength and unwavering belief in me gave me the courage to face life’s uncertainties. Whether standing up for my dreams when others hesitated, or offering silent comfort during my most difficult moments, my mother always knew how to be present. She taught me that prayer and hope go hand in hand with resilience and action.

Even as I grew into my own person, I realized I was always drawing from her well of grace, humility and conviction. She anchored me through life’s storms and, in her final years, gifted me with a deeper understanding of unconditional love — one that endures even as memory fades.

To this day, her counsel echoes in my mind, her example lights my path, and her love remains my compass. My mother didn’t just raise me — she inspired me, and I carry her legacy in all that I do.

