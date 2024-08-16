^

Newsmakers

There is nothing micro about women entrepreneurs!

PEOPLE - Joanne Rae M. Ramirez - The Philippine Star
August 16, 2024 | 12:00am
There is nothing micro about women entrepreneurs!
“To all the women in this room, you are definitely an inspiration to us men,” Joey said. “I admire many women here, especially our micro and small entrepreneurs. When you see them wanting to move up in life, that boosts the strength of everybody in this room who mentor them.” “We celebrate the involvement of the women entrepreneurs who are instrumental in helping our micro-entrepreneurs grow, drive and level up,” Secretary Roque added. Among the women business leaders present were SM’s Tessie Sy-Coson, Magsaysay Lines’ Doris Magsaysay- Ho, St a. Elena Con st r uct ion a nd Development’s Alice Eduardo, Vivian Yuchengco, Alou Koa, and Marife Zamora. According to the DTI, there are more than a million MSMEs in the country. Data also show that FRIDAY l AUGUST 16, 2024 THE PHILIPPINE STAR EDITOR: JOANNE RAE M. RAMIREZ GRAPHIC ARTIST: JAYMEE L. AMORESnewsmakers C3 (You may e-mail me at [email protected]. Follow me on Instagram @joanneraeramirez.) new beginnings BÜM D. TENORIO, JR. (For your new beginnings, e-mail me at [email protected]. I’m also on Twitter @bum_tenorio and Instagram @bumtenorio. Have a blessed weekend.) There is nothing micro about women entrepreneurs! First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos with (from left) former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Acting DTI Secretary Cris Roque, Marissa Concepcion and British Ambassador Laure Beaufils.
STAR/ File

Women entrepreneurs dream big, even if they start small.

Go Negosyo founder Joey Concepcion rallied support for women-led micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) last week in a gathering at the Manila Polo Club attended by First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos and Acting Trade and Industry Secretary Cris Roque.

“Much of what we do for MSMEs at Go Negosyo depends on government support,” Joey pointed out. “After all, we believe in greater private sector participation and cooperation with government to advance MSME development.”

Vanee Gosiengfiao, Esther Santos, Karen de Venecia, Dette Legaspi, Dannah Majarocon, Marife Zamora, the author and Cosette Canilao.

In 2023, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Director Mynard Bryan R. Mojica cited the results of a survey by the Asian Development Bank, which found that 45 percent of micro-businesses were female-led, against 15 percent led by males.

Most of the female-owned MSMEs are active in the wholesale and retail trade, accommodation and food services, and manufacturing, the study revealed.

Erica Reyes, Marissa and Joey Concepcion, the author, Alice Eduardo, Ana de Ocampo and Marilu Batchelor.

“To all the women in this room, you are definitely an inspiration to us men,” Joey said. “I admire many women here, especially our micro and small entrepreneurs. When you see them wanting to move up in life, that boosts the strength of everybody in this room who mentor them.”

“We celebrate the involvement of the women entrepreneurs who are instrumental in helping our micro-entrepreneurs grow, drive and level up,” Secretary Roque added.

Among the women business leaders present were SM’s Tessie Sy-Coson, Magsaysay Lines’ Doris Magsaysay-Ho, Sta. Elena Construction and Development’s Alice Eduardo, Vivian Yuchengco, Alou Koa, and Marife Zamora.

According to the DTI, there are more than a million MSMEs in the country. Data also show that 99.5 percent of businesses in the country are MSMEs with almost 50 percent of them in wholesale and retail trade. Collectively, these MSMEs generated a total of 5,607,748 jobs or 65.1 percent of the country’s total employment. Micro-enterprises produced the biggest share (32.69 percent), closely followed by small enterprises (25.35 percent), while medium enterprises, 7.06 percent. Meanwhile, large enterprises generated a total of 3,006,821 jobs or 34.90 percent of the country’s jobs.

Ton Concepcion, Rina Go and Karin Igual.

“So, if we push or we drive the MSMES, then we also drive the economy,” Secretary Roque concluded. “The partnership between DTI and Go Negosyo has been in advancing MSMEs across the country. So, to all the women here, congratulations.”

vuukle comment

MSMES
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Sports mirror Life
7 days ago

Sports mirror Life

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 7 days ago
We learned as much from Carlos Yulo, the first Filipino to win two Olympic gold medals in Philippine history, as much as we...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Golden Boy
7 days ago

Golden Boy

By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. | 7 days ago
Carlos Yulo was unstoppable in bringing honor to the country with his haul of two gold medals one day after the other at the...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Dicovering Cagayan De Oro
8 days ago

Dicovering Cagayan De Oro

By Pepper Teehankee | 8 days ago
This was my first time in Cagayan de Oro.
Newsmakers
fbtw
PeopleAsia&rsquo;s &lsquo;Men Who Matter&rsquo; 2024 Awards Night: A storm of hope
14 days ago

PeopleAsia’s ‘Men Who Matter’ 2024 Awards Night: A storm of hope

By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. | 14 days ago
Not even their heels, ternos and formal suits and barongs could slow down guests and awardees alike at the recent PeopleAsia...
Newsmakers
fbtw
&lsquo;We&rsquo;re not alone in the storm&rsquo;
July 30, 2024 - 12:00am

‘We’re not alone in the storm’

July 30, 2024 - 12:00am
Typhoon Carina drenched many parts of Luzon, submerging roads and homes in floodwaters, damaging crops and infrastructure  and...
Newsmakers
fbtw
How to bag the real thing
July 30, 2024 - 12:00am

How to bag the real thing

By Mons Romulo | July 30, 2024 - 12:00am
With social media scrolling becoming a habit for most, information on the latest luxury bags have become more accessible...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with