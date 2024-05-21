Sheila B. Romero: 10 lessons for my children

Sheila Romero graduated from De La Salle University, cum laude, with a double major: Bachelor of Science in Applied Economics and Bachelor of Science in Management of Financial Institutions.

It was also in De La Salle where she met her husband, Party-list Representative for 1-Pacman Mikee Romero. Rep. Mikee and Sheila have now been married for 32 years with five children: Milka, Miguel, Mandy, Santi and Steff.

When her husband became congressman, Sheila had to step in and manage their ports, which were founded 23 years ago and now comprise a total of 12 ports: in Zamboanga, Davao, Tacloban, Tagbilaran, Surigao, Agusan, Iligan, Agusan, Matnog, Pulupandan, Opol and Banago.

Aside from Globalports, Sheila is also the chair and CEO of Roku Group Inc., the franchisor of global brand Nara Thai from Bangkok, recognized by the Michelin Guide and Tatler Thailand as Bangkok’s Best. The local branches owned by Sheila have been awarded the Thai Select Award by the Ministry of Trade and Commerce of Thailand. It is an award given to authentic Thai restaurants that passed the standards of the ministry.

Sheila is the founder of the “I Want to Share Foundation,” which aims to help children afflicted with cancer and advocates early cancer detection among them.

Each year, out of over 600 children with cancer that the PGH and IWTS help, an average of 150 children graduates from chemotherapy. This year, after a successful charity gala, the foundation aims to renovate more pediatric cancer wards in PGH.

“We will also launch the Childhood Cancer help line that aims to increase the survival rate to at least 60 percent,” shares Sheila. “We aim to help direct parents to the proper primary, secondary and tertiary hospitals, as identified by the Department of Health. Through these initiatives, not only do we help our brave warriors, we also make possible early childhood cancer detection.”

Sheila shares with us life lessons she would want to pass on to her children.

1. Pray as soon as you wake up in the morning. This is one lesson that has always been closest to my heart. Having an intimate relationship with Him through prayer is very important. I would always remind my children to start their day with a prayer of gratitude. Talking to Jesus to be part of my day and to put order in it gives me wisdom and guides me in all the decisions that I make.

2. Live your life with integrity. I want my children to live their lives with integrity because it’s all about being honest, principled, and true to yourself in all aspects of life. It’s about aligning your actions with your values and maintaining a strong moral compass, even when faced with challenges. Keeping a promise is something that I teach them. They know that they can rely on me and trust that I always have their back.

3. Give back. It has always been important for me to share with others the blessings that I have. Through the I Want To Share Foundation, which I founded in 2013, I am able to encourage friends to make a difference for those who are challenged in different aspects of their life. Creating a significant impact on the lives of the marginalized and the children who battle cancer are life goals for me. By leading through example, I would like to help empower women. This is a path that I wish for my children to take as well. Whether through volunteering, acts of kindness, or supporting charitable causes, giving back fosters empathy, gratitude, and a sense of purpose. I wish for them to continue the legacy that my friends and I started with the foundation.

4. Continue your parents’ legacy. I wish for my children to honor the values, traditions, and teachings that Mikee and I have passed on to them. To put God first, family, career, and to continue the foundations and projects that my husband and I started is an order of priority that I’ve been teaching them. To forge their own path is something that we encourage. It’s important that they are passionate with whatever they embark on; but to follow the succession plan we have for them in regard to our business would also be any parent’s hope and dream. I would also love for them to continue the work that I’ve done for the I Want to Share Foundation and for them to be able to help more and more children in the many years to come. It’s about passing on more than just material wealth, but the richness of empathy and service.

5. Every day is a new chance to be a better version of yourself. I believe that each day is an opportunity for growth, learning, and self-improvement. To be able to reflect on your experiences, set goals, and strive to become the best version of yourself, one step at a time. I always remind my children to never lose hope and never give up if at times their goal seems difficult, or they fall short of their plans. Each day gives hope. You stand up when you fall to try again. For God’s compassion is renewed each day. I believe that His well of mercy knows no bounds, overflowing with grace each day. Lamentations 3: 22-23

6. Work towards achieving that work-and-life balance. It’s so easy to get caught up with the busyness of life. When I was younger, I thought the busier I was, the more successful I’d become. But as time went on, I realized that success isn’t just about the hustle — it’s about savoring the moments, too. I want our kids to grasp this early on. I hope they’ll see the value in finding that sweet spot between work and play, understanding that self-care isn’t selfish — it’s essential. I want them to embrace the power of taking a breather. When I work, after 7 is time for my family, myself or I try to go out and have fun with friends. On weekends, we go to the beach or explore a new city. We also encourage our kids to take on hobbies or to travel and see the world, not only to have fun but also to learn.

7. Always have an open communication with your family and loved ones. I’ve always believed that having a healthy and open communication with people around me cultivates having strong and healthy relationships built on trust, honesty and openness. I always remind my children to learn how to listen to understand where the other person is coming from. To express your thoughts and feelings is important. To bottle up your feelings is not healthy. I take time to have one-on-one dates with each of them, so they know that they are important and heard

8. Accountability. I want my children to learn to acknowledge their mistakes, take responsibility for their actions, and strive to make amends when necessary. I strongly believe that accountability fosters personal growth, trust and strengthens their character as they mature.

9. Always be kind. I always remind my children to treat others with compassion, empathy, and respect, regardless of differences. Small acts of kindness can have a significant impact. A simple gesture of praising someone with their new haircut or shirt can brighten that person’s day. Spreading positivity and creating a ripple effect of goodwill around you even in a small way every day is an act of kindness. It’s important for us to be aware of how our actions and words affect those around us.

10. Make time for family and what’s more important in life. Family has always been on top of my list. These days I do my best to prioritize spending quality time with Mikee, my children and my parents. Creating lasting memories with them and balancing my time on work is important. Being there to support one another through life’s ups and downs is key. *

We welcome your suggestions and comments. Please e-mail me at [email protected]. Follow me on Instagram @monsromulo.