^

Newsmakers

You can have steak Tandoori in an Indian restaurant

THE PEPPER MILL - Pepper Teehankee - The Philippine Star
February 29, 2024 | 12:00am
You can have steak Tandoori in an Indian restaurant
Marvin Agustin and chef Kundan Singh
Pepper Teehankee

Restaurateur Marvin Agustin, who is also behind the cocktail lounge Kondwi, Filipino restaurant Cochi, and Secret Kitchen, opened a modern Indian kitchen in BGC called Tango Tandoor.

This new restaurant is a tieup with chef Kundan Singh, who is the executive chef of Tandoor Chop House in Covent Garden in London — a meeting of a North Indian communal eatery and a classic British chophouse. It combines the distinct flavor of the tandoor with Indian spices and marinades with prime cuts of meat. Imagine Indian-style steaks and bone marrow naan. It was named one of the top restaurants in the UK by Time Out magazine.

Cauliflower croquettes

Indian restaurants rarely serve beef since the cow is a revered animal that is considered sacred in Hinduism, but it is served in some parts of India. Due to religious reasons, there are many regions of India where it is illegal to eat beef. I have never eaten beef in an Indian restaurant until I went to Tango Tandoor.  The beautifully seasoned ribeye tandoori in Indian spices cooked in a tandoor was a dream. A tandoor is an urn-shaped oven usually made of clay where the standard heating element is a wood fire, which cooks food with direct heat and smoke. Temperatures here can reach up to 500 degrees centigrade!

Marvin has been going to London often and has visited their Indian restaurant called Tandoor Chop House each time he was there. He eventually met chef Kundan, who has visited the Philippines almost a dozen times. The idea of starting a food concept in the country Kundan loves came to fruition with Marvin and their modern Indian kitchen and bar opened in Manila.

Bahji rings

Tango Tandoor’s menu balances tradition and innovation. Start with the delicious cauliflower croquettes infused with coconut and the bahji rings — spiced garam flour-battered deep-fried onions served with a tangy chat masala.

Samosas come in vegetarian and chicken versions and so do the kofta curries. Nargisi kofta curry is reminiscent of a Scotch egg in sauce. These are hard-boiled eggs encased in a seasoned meat mixture, dusted in flour, deep-fried until crispy, and smothered with delicious gravy of tomatoes, spices, and yogurt.

Chicken samosas

I didn’t even get to try the tandoori chicken that’s been marinated in spiced yogurt. I’m sure it is delicious, but I opted for the ribeye steak cooked in the tandoor! It was perfect with basmati rice.

Tango Tandoor combines traditional and modern Indian cuisine and is a most welcome addition to Manila’s fast-growing restaurant scene.

* * *

Tango Tandoor is located on 30th Street corner 11th Avenue, Taguig City, open daily from 11:30 a.m. onwards. Call (0995) 2703932 for reservations or inquiries.

Follow me on Instagram @pepperteehankee.

vuukle comment

MARVIN

STEAK
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Astig-Mata
7 days ago

Astig-Mata

By Pepper Teehankee | 7 days ago
Astig-Mata,” an exhibit by Ronald Ventura, was the first art series at The Goldenberg Mansion.
Newsmakers
fbtw
Defense moving forward
9 days ago

Defense moving forward

By Mike Toledo | 9 days ago
The mandate of the Department of National Defense is to secure the sovereignty of the State and integrity of the national...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Fredy&rsquo;s choice
9 days ago

Fredy’s choice

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 9 days ago
Sometimes, the second choice is the better choice. The best choice.
Newsmakers
fbtw
The Triumph of Love
13 days ago

The Triumph of Love

By Joanne Rae M. Ramirez | 13 days ago
Life begins and ends with a heartbeat, says the fictional Dr. AJ Austin in the now defunct medical drama series The Resi...
Newsmakers
fbtw
&lsquo;A banana a day makes your colon smile&rsquo; & other ways of healthy self-love
13 days ago

‘A banana a day makes your colon smile’ & other ways of healthy self-love

By Büm D. Tenorio Jr. | 13 days ago
To love the self is to take good care of a masterpiece of God.
Newsmakers
fbtw
February Flavors at gelato by Chef Miko
14 days ago

February Flavors at gelato by Chef Miko

By Pepper Teehankee | 14 days ago
It was nice to see chef Miko Aspiras, who splits his time between Manila and Sydney. I caught him briefly at his Gelato by...
Newsmakers
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with